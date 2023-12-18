Health Minister Shane Reti brings in observer at Health NZ because of ‘significant challenges’ with health reforms

Health Minister Shane Reti said he was "resetting a clear focus on health outcomes" by appointing a Crown observer for Health NZ. Photo / Michael Craig

A Crown observer has been appointed at Health NZ - Te Whatu Ora because of “significant ongoing challenges” with its health reforms.

Former healthcare executive Ken Whelan will take on the role of observer, having previously done the job for the Counties Manukau and Waikato district health boards (DHBs).

The previous Labour-led Government began implementing reforms of the health sector last year, which included replacing the 20 DHBs with a single, centralised agency, Health NZ, and creating a Maori Health Authority.

“I have carefully considered the hard work which has gone on around Health NZ since its establishment,” Health Minister Shane Reti said in a statement today.

“The incoming government is resetting a clear focus on health outcomes. The Labour government failed to acknowledge a health crisis and failed in its duty to provide adequate oversight and support during a period of massive upheaval for health.”

Reti said he was confident that the appointment of a Crown observer would help the Health NZ board and management to overcome a range of issues, including workforce shortages and hospital wait times.

“Mr Whelan commences his role immediately, and will independently advise me through formal quarterly reporting, and other updates as necessary.”

Reti said he wanted to reassure Health NZ staff that the appointment was not a reflection on their hard work.

“Mr Whelan’s role is to focus on the wider reform process and address a lack of oversight from the previous government,” he said.

“His appointment will assist and support the board of Health NZ in refocusing on health outcomes.”

Reti said that the reforms were meant to achieve better health results for all New Zealanders but had so far “spent more money, achieved more bureaucracy and delivered little more than longer waiting lists, dire workforce shortages and worse outcomes”.

A quarterly performance report published this morning showed Health NZ was heading in the wrong direction on many of its key metrics compared with a year ago, including avoidable hospitalisations, surgical waitlists and timely specialist appointments.

Modest progress was being made in some areas, such as immunisation rates, mental health wait times and cancer treatment.

National has promised to scrap the Maori Health Authority but Reti has promised no further reform of Health NZ, saying the sector has already dealt with enough upheaval.