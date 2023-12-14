Lady Tureiti Moxon (pictured) and the head of a Māori primary health organisation, Janice Kuka, have made a request for an urgent hearing regarding the Government's plans. Photo / Leon Menzies

By RNZ

A leading Māori health advocate is heading a bid in the Waitangi Tribunal to stop the abolition of Te Aka Whai Ora, the Māori Health Authority.

The Government plans to disestablish the authority in its first 100 days.

Lady Tureiti Moxon and the head of a Māori primary health organisation, Janice Kuka, have made a request for an urgent hearing regarding the Government’s plans.

A Waitangi Tribunal document published on Thursday said they were making the request on behalf of governors, managers, staff and Māori cared for by Māori-owned primary health organisations.

Judge Damian Stone is considering the request and has given the Crown until the end of Monday to reply.

The Māori health authority was set up last year under health reforms, with the aim of giving Māori a greater say in their healthcare and ending poorer health statistics.

There is another claim for an urgent Tribunal hearing regarding the Government’s 100-day plans.

Tauranga-based iwi Ngāi Te Rangi is accusing it of breaching the Treaty by failing to protect Te Reo Māori.