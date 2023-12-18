Kāhu's pepeha generator.

Kia ora, hi, and nau mai. Welcome to Up To Speed With Te Reo Māori, series two — a set of short podcasts to help get you up to speed with Māori language phrases and words that are often heard in media, public addresses, and everyday conversations in Aotearoa, New Zealand.

As members of Parliament have been heard to say “He waka eke noa — we’re all in this together”, we can all get on board. Up To Speed With Te Reo Māori is a time-efficient and accessible way to help get everyone up to speed.

You will hear quotes and real-life examples broken down into easy explanations, with extra insights and tips in there too. It’s bite-sized upsizing!

Ko Stacey Morrison tōku ingoa, my name is Stacey Morrison, and in this kōnae ipurangi (podcast) we will help get you up to speed with pepeha, a very distinct way to introduce yourself in te reo Māori.

1. Pronunciation of pepeha: Before we dive in, let’s get the pronunciation right. All vowel sounds are short: pe-pe-ha, pepeha. (An audio example is included in the podcast)

2. What is pepeha? Pepeha holds significant cultural value, serving as a powerful way for individuals to connect with their heritage. In the podcast we hear insightful kōrero from many knowledgable people including Aaron Hāpuku, who beautifully describes pepeha as a means to connect, by expressing more about our whakapapa and where we come from.

3. Connecting through pepeha: Rita, Raymond, and Johnny from Tuia Tōtaranui echo the sentiment, highlighting how pepeha establishes a profound connection.

4. Connection through landmarks: A young student from Te Kura Māori o Porirua shares insights on how pepeha may let a listener know we are related, through shared knowledge of landmarks.

5. Landmarks of home: Dr Vallance Smith emphasises the significance of speaking to the landmarks that mark our tribal areas, places that have long sustained our hapū and iwi.

6. Personal pepeha: Te Aorere Pēwhairangi shares his personal pepeha, introducing us to his maunga, awa, waka, iwi, hapū, marae, and whare tīpuna, giving us intimate insight to his whānau.

7. Key terms in pepeha: Let’s revisit the key terms (along with pronunciation):

Maunga (mountain): Often the starting point of pepeha, representing a connection to the land’s highest points.



Often the starting point of pepeha, representing a connection to the land’s highest points. Awa (river): The flow of water through the land, also symbolising life and sustenance.



The flow of water through the land, also symbolising life and sustenance. Waka (ancestral canoe): The vessel connecting us to shared journeys of our ancestors.



The vessel connecting us to shared journeys of our ancestors. Iwi (tribe) and hapū (subtribe): Representing broader and then more-localised tribal connections.



Representing broader and then more-localised tribal connections. Marae (tribal community setting): The communal space where connections are nurtured.



The communal space where connections are nurtured. Whare tīpuna (ancestral house): The gathering house that personifies an eponymous ancestor for the iwi.



8. Crafting your pepeha: Crafting your pepeha is a personal journey, requiring research into one’s genealogy if you’ve not been brought up knowing this. In that case, it can be a meaningful yet challenging process, so it’s best to approach it with empathy and respect. Pepeha for non-Māori have been created, in this podcast we suggest that respect, some time and consideration will lead you well.

Understanding pepeha is a profound journey. It’s an exploration of identity, heritage, and connection to the land. If you haven’t experienced it before, consider seeking guidance to ensure a respectful approach. As this podcast is just an ‘Up to speed’ version, it’s just a glimpse into the rich world of pepeha.

To create your own pepeha, you could try Ko Wai Ahau, the Herald’s pepeha generator.

Stacey Morrison (Ngāi Tahu, Te Arawa) is a te reo champion, broadcaster, author and public speaker. She is a breakfast host on NZME’s Flava radio station.

Up to Speed is available to listen on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcast, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.




