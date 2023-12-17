Up to Speed with Te Reo Māori: Stacey Morrison looks at words in education

Reno Skipper, principal of Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngāringaomatariki, a school near Wellsford that was one of the first to get free Starlink services under a new programme.

Kia ora, hi, and nau mai. Welcome to Up To Speed With Te Reo Māori, series two – a set of short podcasts to help get you up to speed with some Māori-language phrases and words often heard in media, public addresses and everyday conversations in Aotearoa, New Zealand.

As members of Parliament have been heard to say “He waka eke noa – We’re all in this together”, we can all get on board. Up To Speed With Te Reo Māori is a time-efficient and accessible way to help get everyone up to speed.

You will hear quotes and real-life examples broken down into easy explanations, with extra insights and tips in there too. It’s bite-sized upsizing!

Ko Stacey Morrison tōku ingoa, my name is Stacey Morrison, and in this kōnae ipurangi [podcast] today we’re going to look at words related to mātauranga [education] to help you become more familiar with the terms frequently seen and heard around schools and learning institutions.

1. Kura – school: Our journey starts with the bilingual sign you often see near schools – kura. As this is usually a bilingual sign it’s clear to English speakers the meaning is ‘school’. But I’ll add here that ‘kura’ like many Māori words, does have multiple meanings (including treasure and red) but the context will confirm the meaning, as does the setting, near a school, in this case.

2. Kura kaupapa Māori: Next, let’s look at kura kaupapa. These are Māori language primary schools, such as Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hoani Waititi, in West Auckland, which was the first ever established, in 1985. The words kaupapa Māori signify immersion in te reo Māori and adherence to Māori values, making these schools unique and vital contributors to the revitalisation of the language.

3. Whare wānanga – universities: Next we explore whare wānanga – universities, literally houses of higher learning. Names like Te Whare Wānanga o Waikato, Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha (Canterbury) name the location, by adding ‘o’ then the place name. The University of Auckland’s new name, Waipapa Taumata Rau also reflects aspirations and paths of many learners.

4. Ōtākou Whakaihu Waka and Te Herenga Waka: In the podcast we hear explanations of university names such as Ōtākou Whakaihu Waka, Otago University where whakaihu waka denotes leadership and pioneering spirit. Victoria University is known as Te Herenga Waka, emphasising the mooring (herenga) of many waka.

5. Pūkenga – skills: Transitioning to skills, pūkenga signifies expertise. It’s not just about acquiring knowledge but also honing practical abilities. Education is not just about what you know but what you can do.

6. Kaiako – teachers: Let’s meet the pillars of education – kaiako. Teachers, often called “whaea” or “matua” by students, embody the guiding figures in a student’s journey. The word pouako adds another dimension, emphasising their role as pillars of learning.

7. Noho marae and wānanga: Learning methods extend to noho marae, stays at marae for immersive seminars, and wānanga, a space for deep discussion and sharing of knowledge. Students may stay overnight during these sessions, further enhancing their understanding.

8. The Ministry of Education - Te Tāhuhu o te Mātauranga: Our exploration concludes with the Ministry of Education, Te Tāhuhu o te Mātauranga. “Tāhuhu”, meaning ridgepole, metaphorically represents a key support for knowledge. The ministry is integral to upholding and advancing education in Aotearoa.

Stacey Morrison (Ngāi Tahu, Te Arawa) is a te reo champion, broadcaster, author and public speaker. She is a breakfast host on NZME’s Flava radio station.

