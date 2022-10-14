The family of missing Tokoroa man Shane Edwards have "lost everything" and are now living in emergency housing. Shane has been missing since May 14. His partner Alvina Smith and their children lost their house they were renting as they fell behind on rent/bills and got kicked out.

The family of missing Tokoroa man Shane Edwards have "lost everything" and are now living in emergency housing. Shane has been missing since May 14. His partner Alvina Smith and their children lost their house they were renting as they fell behind on rent/bills and got kicked out.

Alvina Smith lost "the love of my life" when her partner vanished in May. But she and their three children have now suffered a further devastating blow as the long search for the much-loved father continues. Megan Wilson reports.

The family of a missing man have "lost everything" and are now living in emergency housing.

Shane Edwards, 43, "vanished" from his Tokoroa home on May 14 and has not been seen or heard from since.

He was living with his partner Alvina Smith and three of their four children, who were all at home when he was last seen.

Police have confirmed Edwards is still missing and there are no leads. There has been no phone or bank activity on Edwards' accounts.

Tokoroa man Shane Edwards has been missing since May 14. Photo / Supplied

Edwards is of Māori ethnicity and has affiliations to Te Arawa, Tūwharetoa and Ngāi Tahu. He attended Rotorua Boys' High School and had spent extensive time in Rotorua as a kapa haka performer.

Pre-Covid, he also worked in forestry in Tokoroa and Rotorua. Edwards has connections in Rotorua, Tokoroa, Tūrangi, Taupō and Christchurch.

Smith this week told the Rotorua Daily Post Weekend she and their children had "lost everything" since Edwards disappeared.

"We lost our home ... we're in emergency accommodation at the moment, my boys hate it out there, however I've still got to soldier on."

Smith was renting a house in Tokoroa when her partner went missing.

"I wasn't taking care of the bills. I ended up getting behind in the rent and I got kicked out."

Alvina Smith and her three children have been living in emergency housing in Tokoroa since September 8. Photo / Andrew Warner

Smith was evicted on August 16. She was couch-surfing with relatives until September 8 and is now living at a motel in Tokoroa. She and the children are in a one-bedroom unit with two beds in the lounge area, a small kitchen and a bathroom.

But her children were getting in trouble every day for "just being boys" such as kicking a ball or riding their scooters.

"I pretty much don't go outside or to town unless I really have to. I have my family to come and do my shopping and stuff for me.

"Things have just gone downhill ever since and I can't seem to get off the rock.

"I struggle every day - mentally, physically, everything."

Smith and Edwards had been together for 18 years after they met through mutual connections.

They had four sons together and Smith described him as "the best dad in the world" and "the love of my life", to the Rotorua Daily Post after Edwards went missing in May.

On the afternoon he went missing, Smith said she and the kids were in another room while he was in the kitchen.

When she came back out, Smith said the dishes had been moved from the table to the bench but were not washed.

"One minute he's there, one minute he's not," she told the Rotorua Daily Post at the time.

She did not hear a car go up the driveway, nor did she hear the back door close which would usually be open.

Edwards was reported missing after Smith spent two days contacting his friends, who had also not seen or heard from him, and after searching places where he could be.

Five months later, Smith said she had no theories as to what had happened to him but she could still "see some light" and needed closure.

"I do have hope but as the days go on and on and on, that hope gets a little bit thinner."

Alvina Smith has 'Smokey' tattooed on her right forearm which is Shane Edwards' nickname. Photo / Andrew Warner

Smith said Edwards had 'Alvina' tattooed on his right forearm. He also had a tā moko on his upper back and a koru behind his left ear.

"If there's anybody out there who knows anything, please, please let the police know. Any information will be a help - this is very hard for me and the boys and we try to get through the day with each other. We just want their dad back. We just want Shane home."

Alvina Smith pictured with her and Shane Edwards' children - Tererau Smith, 6, Rahliq Smith, 4, and Kruz Smith, 7. Photo / Andrew Warner

Dr Michael Edwards, Shane's brother, also renewed his plea to the community to help find him.

"We're still trying our best to keep hope alive and trying to find out if the public can communicate any information that may assist, that could help bring some answers or some closure to the family."

He said the family's "best hope" was for the public to come forward with information.

He had previously described Shane as lean with a slim build, between 1.80m and 1.85m tall. He has dark, short, spiky hair, brown eyes and olive to white-coloured skin. Shane was wearing a brown Swanndri jersey with a tinge of green, light blue jeans, black Converse Chuck Taylor shoes and a black beanie at the time of disappearance.

Michael, who lives in Western Australia, travelled to New Zealand in June to help with the search for his brother. He returned again in August and September for his doctoral graduation ceremonies which he hoped Shane would attend.

Dr Michael Edwards - Shane Edwards' older brother. Photo / Mead Norton

"Christmas and New Year's [are] approaching and still no closer to the explanations or answers to Shane's disappearance."

Michael said Shane was tipped to be "another rising chapter in his family's highly successful merits" in the Royal Honours system.

"Shane's excellence in Māori performing arts and his contributions to New Zealand tourism had Shane on par as potentially being the fourth successive generation in his direct family line to receive such prestigious Royal Honours."

Police are seeking any information and sightings of missing man Shane Edwards. Photo / Supplied

Detective Sergeant David Whitecliffe-Davies said there were no leads but police were doing investigative work "behind the scenes".

He encouraged anyone with information to contact police, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, so they could follow it up.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Dave Whitecliffe-Davies on 021 191 0875 or police on 105 and reference police file number 220518/6338.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on

0800 555 111 or through their website.