Home / Kahu

Time 100 Next Award: Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke recognised in New York for influential leadership

Joseph Los'e
Kaupapa Māori Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke at the Time event held at Pier 59 in New York. Photo / Kristina Bumphrey, Variety via Getty Images

New Zealand’s youngest MP, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, has collected her Time 100 Next award in New York for being one of the world’s most influential rising political stars.

The magazine’s list recognises 100 emerging leaders it sees as shaping the global future, including people across entertainment, business,

