Former US Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, who was asked by Time to write a tribute to Maipi-Clarke, called the young MP a constant advocate for indigenous rights, who showed courage.
“Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke shook the world when she stood up on New Zealand’s parliament floor in protest last November,” Haaland wrote.
“But it wasn’t just any protest, it was a haka: a traditional Māori dance. The indigenous power and pride in that room brought tears to my eyes and is part of a broader global shift: Indigenous peoples filling spaces that were designed to keep us out and, in some cases, intentionally push us into extinction.
“In 2023, Maipi-Clarke, then 21, became the youngest person elected to the parliament in nearly two centuries. She follows in the footsteps of ancestors who sustained Māori language, traditions, and culture to survive against treacherous odds. Using her platform and voice, she staved off attempts to disenfranchise communities and attack Indigenous rights.
“In the grand scheme of things, she represents something that rings true: young people are not just leaders of tomorrow, they are also taking the helm and fighting for the future they deserve. She is a link in the chain of activists who sacrificed for us and inspire us every day.”
Other winners of this year’s Time 100 Next awards were singer-songwriter Tate McRae, Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey, businesswoman April Koh, Spanish soccer star Lamine Yamal and Ben Lamm from Colossal Biosciences.
