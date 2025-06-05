National MP Erica Stanford said the party’s position was already clear.
“The Māori Party treat that place with contempt, they always have and they did again yesterday,” she told Herald NOW this morning.
“They didn’t say sorry, they didn’t turn up.”
Stanford said Te Pāti Māori treats Parliament “like it’s a stage for their social media videos to spread their division”.
She said Labour should have criticised Te Pāti Māori’s Parliament haka earlier, and Russell retorted that the party was respecting the parliamentary process.
Parliament’s Privileges Committee chair Judith Collins said the committee was “pretty much almost universally appalled” after the Te Pāti Māori haka in the House last year.
Speaking with Mike Hosking on Newstalk ZB, Collins said the committee stuck to its principles.
“The six months of hearings, including the three attempts to get the three MPs to turn up and to answer questions ... it was actually worth it.
“It’s about time that Parliament realised the public of New Zealand are appalled by some of the antics they have seen in Parliament, including interrupting the vote, seeming to threaten other MPs or certainly to try and influence them.”
Collins said Te Pāti Māori did not attend the discussions.
“We’ve heard the kōrero and now we’ve got to go home and show that we stood our ground,” Ngarewa-Packer said.
Waititi highlighted NZ First leader Peters’ criticism of tā moko, saying his description of their Māori face tattoos as scribbles was “ugly and sad”.
“What makes it even sadder is that it comes from somebody who has whakapapa,” he said of Peters.
“I feel sorry for him that his internalised racism and internalised colonisation can take him to that type of rhetoric.”
In a message to supporters, Waititi said: “We must continue to hold on to the taonga of our ancestors – whether it be haka, whether it be moko, whether it be our reo, and not to allow old colonialist views that we are anything or anybody less than anybody else.”