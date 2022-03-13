Time to think about who you are going to vote for.

KAUMĀTUA CANDIDATES

Haami Te Kuru Timu HILTON

As the present Kaumātua for Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated, I am once again putting my name forward. I became the Kaumātua representative on the board in 1999 and since then have gained a vast knowledge and experience of iwi kaupapa during this time. I have travelled the length and breath of Aotearoa whenever the board has had to attend hui so we can keep our strong connections with every other iwi that Kahungunu whakapapa too. I have been available to attend pōhiri, whānau hui, hui with foreign ministers from overseas as well as dignitaries from Parliament and the Kingitanga from Waikato. These important events are carried out at the request of our iwi leaders and chairman of our board, my fellow board members and the management team. The tasks of the Kaumātua are many and I would like to acknowledge my whanaunga Jerry Hapuku for challenging for the position.

No Reira, tēnā koutou, tēnā koutou, tēnā tatou katoa.

Owen Jerry HAPUKU

I te timatanga ko te kupu, ko te nā te Atua ko te Atua anō te kupu.

Ko te Amorangi ki mua ko te hapai o ki muri, te tuturutanga o te Māori Mana Motuhake.

E pahemo te rangi me te whenua

Kahore e pahemo te kupu o te Atua.

Ko Te Wheao, Kaueheihei, Kahurānaku nga maunga

Ko Poukawa te moana

Ko Kahurangaki te marae

Ko Te Hauke te kāinga

Ko Ngai Te Rangikoeanake te hapū

Ko Ngāti Kahungunu te iwi

Ko Te Whatuiapiti te tangata

Ko Te Hapuku te kia nui o te Moana Te Rangatira

Ko Owen Jerry Hapuku ahau

Mihi ki te Kingi Māori

Kingi Tuheitia Potatau Te Wherowhero tuawhitu, Te Atawhai nga tamariki mokopuna hoki

nā te Kahui Ariki rirerire hau pai marire.

E nga mana, e nga reo, e nga matāwaka.

E te iwi whānui,

Tēnā koutou katoa.

KAHUNGUNU KI WAIRARAPA CANDIDATES

Melissa Ihaka

Ko Rangitūmau te maunga

Ko Raumahanga te awa

Ko Takitimu te waka

Ko Ngāti Kahungunu te Iwi

Ko Mandie Ihaka rāua ko Shaun Mita-Waata ōku mātua

Ko Melissa Ihaka tōku ingoa.

Born, raised and reside in the Wairarapa close to my whānau.

Kahungunu ki Wairarapa (KKW) board member for four years and represent KKW on the iwi board for three years. Yes it's challenging but worthwhile for our people. I've been blessed to coordinate iwi events in Wairarapa; support our community during Covid-19; represent KKW, and bring a youthful perspective to the table. Our rangatahi are the future and they need nurturing under the guidance of our kuia and koroua. I have financial, business and strategic experience. I know and value of hard work and appreciate those who continue to serve in our communities.

I put myself forward again to support our whānau, hapū and Iwi development.

He waka eke noa.

Tīhei Kahungunu!

Andrea Rutene

Ko Takitimu te waka

Ko Aorangi te pae maunga

Ko Wairarapa moana te karu o te ika

Ko Ngāti Hinewaka te hapū

Ko Kohunui te marae

Ko Iraia Te Whaiti rāua ko Kaihou Aporo ōku tipuna

Ko Ngāti Kahungunu te iwi

Tihei Kahungunu !

You may have seen me around at the marae, church or at the Kahungunu Ki Wairarapa office. That's because I'm involved in things I'm passionate about.

I'm Kahungunu, Wairarapa proud! I've lived most of my life right here at home. I love contributing to my whānau, hapū and iwi. Supporting kōhanga and kura, at our marae, advocating for change as I work within local government, within health and the environment. With running our own family businesses I've learnt what it takes to achieve success.

I'm no stranger to giving what it takes to see our whānau thrive and contributing to making a positive difference where I can, is my goal.

Jenishavorne Waipuka

Wairarapa ki uta, Wairarapa ki tai! I am the mokopuna of Millie Jury Edwards and Hugh Waipuka, of Mizpah Matthews and Peter Ammunson, daughter of Kim Waipuka and Paora Ammunson, born and raised in the foothills of our maunga, on the shores of our awa and the whenua of our tīpuna.

I am proudly from every corner of Wairarapa and humbly ask to represent Wairarapa on the iwi board.

Professionally, I'm a trust specialist for the Māori Trustee managing 300 ahuwhenua trusts throughout Takitimu/ Te Waipounamu. Academically, I have a diploma in te reo Māori, pursuing a Masters of Māori and Indigenous Leadership at the University of Canterbury. I'm an active member of my marae and hapū and kapa, Te Rangiura o Wairarapa. I will utilise my strengths in governance, whenua Māori and te reo Māori to strongly represent Wairarapa. He māngai reo rua tēnei māu. "tuitui tāngata, tuitui korowai"

NGĀTI KAHUNGUNU WAIROA TAIWHENUA

Nigel How

When I became a member of our iwi board three years ago, no-one could have foreseen the uncertainty and chaos created by Covid-19 across all levels of our iwi. This kutu has dominated the past two years.

The challenges Covid-19 continues to bring has also created opportunities. It has created a space to re-examine, re-purpose and re-direct our iwi board. It has made us more resilient, more responsive, more attentive and work even harder for our registered members and wider communities.

As this work is not finished, I humbly stand again to provide continuity and stability at governance level over the next three years. This means advocating for what is best and working alongside others to obtain best outcomes for all. Tihei Kahungunu!

Naomi Wilson

Kai te iwi, tēnā rā koutou!

Ko Nāomi Kate Wilson tōku ingoa, nō Ngāti Kahungunu ki Te Wairoa, Rongomaiwahine, Ngāti Kahungunu ki Heretaunga, Ngāti Porou me Te Whānau-ā-Apanui ahau. Otirā, nikā ahau me ōku kāwai e tuku mihi atu nei ki a koutou katoa.

Firstly, it's been an honour and a privilege to represent Te Wairoa as the Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi alternative board member. Thank you to those who have given me your support. During my three-year tenure, we were able to address objectives that I would like to see through to completion. They are: 1) Ensure a rangatahi voice and lens across the Iwi board; 2) Improve housing initiatives; and 3) Keep our whānau connected and involved.

I am seeking your support once again, and I will strive to create a positive change in all I do.

Nā reira, kāti ake ahau i tēnei wā. Kia ora koutou katoa.