Tighter rules for customary marine title return under NZ First coalition deal

Treaty Negotiations Minister Paul Goldsmith says section 58 of the act required an applicant group to prove it had exclusively used and occupied an area from 1840 to the present day, without substantial interruption.

“However, last year the Court of Appeal in Re Edwards made a ruling, which changed the nature of the test and materially reduced the threshold,” Goldsmith says.

“The Government does not agree with this change, and wants to ensure the wider public has confidence these tests are interpreted and applied consistently.

“Customary marine title gives the holder valuable rights, including refusing resource consents in the area, such as for renewals of some private assets like wharves, or aquaculture expansion.

“All New Zealanders have an interest in the coastal waters of our country, so Parliament deliberately set a high test in 2011 before customary marine title could be granted.

“Therefore, as part of the National-New Zealand First coalition agreement, the Government has agreed to propose legislation that will ensure these tests for applications directly with the Crown or through the courts are upheld as originally intended.”

These measures include:

Inserting a declaratory statement that overturns the reasoning of the Court of Appeal and High Court in Re Edwards, and the reasoning of all High Court decisions since the High Court in Re Edwards, where they relate to the test for customary marine title.

Adding text to section 58 to define and clarify the terms “exclusive use and occupation” and “substantial interruption”.

Amending the “burden of proof” section of the act (section 106) to clarify that applicant groups are required to prove exclusive use and occupation from 1840 to the present day.

Making clearer the relationship between the framing sections of the act (the preamble, purpose and Treaty of Waitangi sections) and section 58 in a way that allows section 58 to operate more in line with its literal wording.

“The Cabinet also agreed that the amended section 58 test should be applied from today’s date, if enacted. This will be reflected in the proposed legislation,” Goldsmith says.

How the proposed changes will affect Iwi.

“This means existing CMT decisions will continue to be recognised.

“All undetermined applications as of today’s date, would, if Parliament enacts these amendments, be decided under the clarified test.

“This would include the limited number of applications currently before the High Court that have been heard but where there are no judgments.

“The Government acknowledges that until Parliament legislates to amend the act that the courts are required to apply the Court of Appeal’s decision. If enacted, judgments made after today will be overturned.”

Goldsmith says the draft of the bill is underway. The Government’s timetable is to seek the cabinet’s approval for the introduction of the amendment bill in mid-September.

“The act enables the legal recognition of Māori customary rights while protecting the legitimate interests of all New Zealanders in the marine and coastal area.”