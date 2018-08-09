Voyager 2021 media awards
Three women working on joint justice project left police headquarters alleging bullying by Wally Haumaha

7 minutes to read
Wally Haumaha bullying claims: Three women left police Head Quarters.

Jared Savage
By , Phil Kitchin
Police were told of bullying allegation but say the Justice Ministry and Corrections did not provide any information. One of the three women says she was never told - and will now lay a complaint. Jared Savage and Phil Kitchin report.

Three women working on a joint justice project walked out of Police National Headquarters and refused to return because of Wally Haumaha's alleged bullying behaviour towards them.

The policy analysts - two from the Justice

