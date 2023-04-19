Three of Tonga’s favourite daughters welcomed back to the Friendly Islands

Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni and Pacific Business Trust CEO Mary Los'e. Photo / Suppliked

Three of Tonga’s favourite daughters, Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni, Labour MP Jenny Salesa and Pacific Business Trust CEO Mary Los’e were welcomed to Tonga yesterday.

The trio are part of the New Zealand Ministerial delegation that has visited the Solomon Islands, Fiji and now Tonga.

Los’e said it was a privilege to travel with the deputy prime minister delegation.

At a function in Nuku’lofa, Sepuloni called Los’e to the stage.

“Last night the deputy prime minister asked myself and the two other Tongans, Saia Mataele and Rachel Afeaki Taumoepeau, to join her on stage and she introduced us,” Los’e said.

“She outlined what we do in Aotearoa and I was reminded of my father who left Tonga in 1960 and also my bother Willie’s contribution to Tonga and as one of New Zealand’s best broadcasters. It was humbling to honour my father and brother to come to Tonga for the first time on a government delegation with the deputy Prime Minister.”

Pacific Business Trust CEO mary Los'e, Labour MP Jenny Salesa and a Tongan official. Photo / Supplied

Willie Los’e - a former Tongan rugby captain, New Zealand Colt, Auckland and North Harbour rugby player - died in South Africa last year aged 55.

Sepuloni, the Associate Foreign Affairs (Pacific Region) is leading the first Pacific Mission to Solomon Islands, Fiji and Tonga since Covid-19.

“The Pacific region remains our Government’s foreign policy priority, and that includes continuing to strengthen Aotearoa New Zealand’s relationship with our Pacific whānau,” Sepuloni said.

After stopping in at the Solomon Islands and Fiji, Tonga is the final stop before heading home tomorrow.

Willie Lose was a rugby commentator for Sky TV. Photo / Photosport







