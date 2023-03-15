The reasons behind the historic changes to Otago University - Ōtākou Whakaihu Waka

Otago University is taking a bold step towards becoming a Te Tititi-based institution. Photo / Supplied

The University of Otago’s proposal to modernise its visual identity marks a very significant step forward in the development of the institution and its relationship with mana whenua. These proposals have been shaped by a sustained collaboration with Te Rūnaka o Ōtākou and Kāti Huirapa Rūnaka ki Puketeraki to reflect on the history of the University, its unique location, and the shared future that we are working towards.

This project began in 2019 and progressed alongside the development of the University’s long-term strategic plan Vision 2040, which was launched last month by Vice-Chancellor, Professor David Murdoch. Alongside its emphasis on academic excellence and a distinctive student-focused culture, that plan stresses the importance of being a ‘connected University’ and the distinctive angle of vision on the world we have from our location here on the southern edge of the Pacific.

Professor Tony Ballantyne. Photo / Supplied

The proposals for an updated University identity reflect these aspirations and maintain history and tradition in important ways. It is proposed that the ‘University of Otago’ is retained as the official name; the coat of arms will continue to feature as a key marker of the University’s heritage, especially in ceremonial occasions like graduation; residential colleges, sports clubs and associated societies will be able to retain their distinctive identities; and famous blue and gold colours are central in the proposed new identity.

The old and the new proposed Otago University logo. Image / Supplied

A new tohu or symbol for the University has been developed. It is anchored in this place, in the moana (sea) and whenua (land) that has shaped our communities. Each side of the tohu features three lines, representative of the intergenerational relationships at the heart of learning.

The strokes that curve into the centre of the tohu are an expression of the water that flows in and out of the Ōtākou channel carrying life, people and knowledge; this is a powerful metaphor for the work of the University in connecting people. The two sides of the tohu form a circle, symbolising the reciprocity of learning and underlining our commitment to confront the challenges we face, together. The tohutō (macron) at the top of the tohu represents a waka, speaking to both the importance of unity and the spirit of exploration that has long stood at the heart of the University.

The University and mana whenua have also worked closely on developing a more appropriate and distinctive te reo Māori name, drawing on the expertise of local te reo experts.

Kaumatua and Ōtākou farmer Edward Ellison. Photo / Supplied

The proposed new te reo name Ōtākou Whakaihu Waka alludes to the bow of a waka breaking through water, a very apt reference for a region shaped by waves of migration and an enterprising culture. This name can be translated as ‘Otākou, a place of firsts’, celebrating the long tradition of excellence and innovation at the University and in our region more broadly.

These proposals have been shaped by sustained and positive collaboration between the University and mana whenua, a co-operative exploration of history, language and identity.

For mana whenua, these proposals blend past, present and future in a context that connects to place, our people and the source of inspiration for the name Otago, Ōtākou.

We both believe that these proposals are an important development for our region. They respect the multiple streams that make up the history of Otago: histories of mana whenua, the stories of the Scots, English, Irish and other colonists, and the significance of migrants from China and elsewhere in Asia. As we move into the future, it is important that our institutions are spaces in which people of all backgrounds can flourish and that our key regional organisations and mana whenua find constructive ways to work together.

That is critical if we are to mobilise the full range of knowledge we have in our region and if we are to respond effectively to the serious challenges we collectively face. Those are aspirations that we hope will draw very wide support from people in Dunedin, across Otago and the nation, and beyond.

Professor Tony Ballantyne, FRSNZ, is Deputy-Vice-Chancellor External Engagement at the University of Otago. He is recognised as a world-leading historian of the modern British empire and has worked extensively on the development of colonial knowledge, changing understandings of language, religion and race, and the uneven “webs” of exchange and connection that gave the empire shape.

Edward Ellison (Ōtākou, Ngāi Tahu) is an Ōtākou farmer and kaumātua who played a key role as a Treaty negotiator in Ngāi Tahu’s Treaty claim against the Crown. He is kaitiaki of ancestral land passed down from the prominent southern Māori chiefs Matenga Taiaroa and Karetai.



