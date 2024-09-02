The thousands of tributes that flowed after his death following heart surgery complications and the condolences that came from the high and mighty as well as the average man on the street, show the mana Tuheitia had.

Tūheitia’s position as head of the Kīngitanga movement and his kōrero could easily have been used for division and disruption.

Just a few days before he went back to hospital for surgery, he watched his two soldiers, Tuku Morgan and Rahui Papa, rip strips from Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s coalition Government’s agenda. Tūheitia then took to the microphone, looked at Luxon, and said we all needed to work together for the betterment of everyone, including Māori.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (left) and Māori/Crown Relations Minister Tama Potaka arrive on Tūrangawaewae Marae in Ngāruawāhia to pay their respects for Kīngi Tūheitia. Photo / Kīngitanga

Luxon knew the King’s speech, celebrating his 18th coronation, could have doubled down on Morgan’s nose punches and Papa’s subtle jabs.

But Tūheitia did not invite Luxon, Winston Peters and Shane Jones to Tūrangawaewae to embarrass them. This was an opportunity for open and honest dialogue – not political point-scoring. They came, they listened, they heard.

Tuku Morgan sets up the kōrero with the Tainui one-two. Photo / Koroneihana

On Saturday, a day after Tūheitia passed, Luxon returned to Tūrangawaewae to pay his respects in a heartfelt and emotional speech.

“You talked with optimism and positivity, you laughed, you were kind and you were gracious as always, that is the Kīngi Tūheitia that I will remember,” Luxon said to Tūheitia, who is lying in state at Tūrangawaewae.

“Just a week ago at this very place, you said we need to focus on getting in the waka and working together, mana motuhake has room for everyone.

“You said growing together is crucial, we’ve come a long way as a country and we can go even further.”

Moe mai, moe mai, moe mai Kīngi Tūheitia.