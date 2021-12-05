The only surviving Christmas Parade of Northland boosts vaccination

Michael Toeke and his horse Barney bring Santa Claus to the only surviving Christmas Parade this year in Northland. Photo / Tania Whyte

Michael Toeke and his horse Barney bring Santa Claus to the only surviving Christmas Parade this year in Northland. Photo / Tania Whyte

Hana Kōkō managed to sneak into the red light system of Northland at the only surviving Christmas parade in the region this year.

Fun tamariki and rangatahi activities, from 10-pin bowling, fishing for a drink, giant chess to rangatahi endurance tests, Christmas floats, wheelbarrow races, a pie-eating competition and other events brought the community of Moerewa to celebrate a festive time together on Saturday.

Back row, Uncle Eru Beazley with Kauri Pomare,7, and JJ Pomare, 9. Centre, Legacy Light,7, Tetimatanga Skinner, 7, and Taimana Peihopa, 5. Front, Zairis Skinner, 9. Photo / Tania Whyte.

Moerewa family dressed up in Christmas colour. Photo / Tania Whyte

To top it off with some icing, Hana Kōkō (Santa Claus) too brought with him the magic of Christmas and endless lollies for the kids' party on a horse cart - well, reindeer are too busy at this time of year.

At least 300 people attended the Christmas parade this year, organised by project manager Wuki Beazley and finance manager Pamela-Anne Simon.

Manaaki Hapuroa,4, relishing the massive cotton candy. Photo / Tania Whyte

Teresa and 9-year-old Tamati Cooper making memories at the Moerewa Christmas Parade. Photo / Tania Whyte

Simon said they also managed to smuggle in a Ngāti Hine-led vaccination clinic to boost the lagging vaccination rate in Northland.

"We tried to vaccinate people in a different way; instead of trying to exclude them, we warmed them around the idea of getting vaccinated down at the event.

"It is more about making them feel included and not excluded."

A group of dancers performing at the Moerewa Christmas parade. Photo / Tania Whyte

Hineamaru Brown-Cherrington works carefully on the giant Jenga. Photo / Tania Whyte

Simon felt relieved to finally have something where everyone from the community could come together and celebrate as one, "instead of being divided".

They were able to vaccinate around 35 people at the parade, including many first doses.

Otiria RFC float and lolly scramble attract the young and old alike. Photo / Tania Whyte

Hamuera Va'a and Michael Wiki put their collective strength in the Tug-o-war. Photo / Tania Whyte

The organisers acknowledged everyone who contributed, sponsored, provided their time and efforts to the awesome kaupapa, said Simon.

"Without the support of our local businesses and organisations, Moerewa Christian Fellowship, He Iwi Kotati Tatou Trust, Ngati Hine Health Trust, Te Toa Awhi Mai Moerewa, Moerewa Affco Ltd, Moerewa Mac Meats, Moerewa Four Square, Te Puna Aroha, Manaaki Moerewa, Taumatamakuku Community Residents Representatives Committee, our local MP Willow-Jean Prime, Otiria Rugby Club, Rugby for Life, Ngawati Quality Meats and many more that supported."

Watarini Brown-Mauncell,6, on Kevin and Wati Brown-Mauncell,8, on Darling were crowd favourites. Photo / Tania Whyte

Quinton Hati gets a new look from barber Hayden Ratu at the Christmas Parade. Photo / Tania Whyte

Simon also appreciated local Moerewa Fish and Chips owner Tiki Pedro for his tireless mahi to feed the whanau with the "biggest scoop of chips, best value and biggest awhi".

Pedro was awarded a certificate and food hamper sponsored by the Moerewa community.