Tensions are rising again at Ōpua in the Bay of Islands, where a council-owned company is planning a housing development on behalf of an overseas owner.
A headland known as Puketītī, next to the main road descending to the port, was occupied in 2020 by hapū Te Roroa ki Ōpua to stop 17 homes being built on land subject to a Treaty claim.
The 24/7 occupation lasted more than a year, with interruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and ended when a new council was elected in 2022.
Following mediation by Far North Mayor Moko Tepania, council-owned company Far North Holdings and representatives of landowner Dong Guo presented a revised plan to a public meeting at Te Rito Marae, near Moerewa, on June 22.
In the new plan, the number of homes would be reduced to 13 and the hilltop would be left untouched.
Members of the hapū Te Roroa ki Ōpua and community group Save Ōpua’s Soul - the main opponents of the development - left the meeting with the understanding that no work would be carried out until hapū elders had met to discuss the proposal.
On Monday, however, a digger arrived at the site to start clearing vegetation.
“At the end of the meeting it was just left that the hapū were going to discuss it and get back to Far North Holdings about whether they would accept this proposition or not, but what happened in the interim is that Far North Holdings has just decided to start work on the hill anyway,” she said.
“This came out of the blue for us so we’re all pretty shocked.”
Becks said the 1.4ha site had been sold without public knowledge under a previous council’s tenure, to someone who did not know there was a Treaty claim on the land.
It was not until the sale went unconditional sale in March 2020 that the hapū and Ōpua community found out about it.
“This has been a long fight and we’re determined to save the hill for hapū, the community and everyone,” she said.
Far North Holdings chief executive Andy Nock said Puketītī's cultural and historic significance was first brought to the company’s attention after the land was sold to Dong Guo in 2018.
Guo agreed to refrain from any work until the site’s status had been investigated.
Although Heritage New Zealand found the area was not wāhi tapu, Guo offered to transform part of Puketītī into a lookout for the benefit of mana whenua.
The lookout could include pou and storyboards explaining the headland’s historical and cultural significance, with the design determined by hapū.
Nock provided RNZ with an excerpt from a speech he said was given by Guo’s representative at the June 22 meeting, stating his intention to begin work immediately on the lower part of the site, where railway homes had been located in the past.
Guo also gave his word that the high ground, where the lookout was proposed, would not be touched.
Both Williams and Becks, however, said they left the meeting with the clear impression that no work would take place until after the hapū had met to discuss the proposal.