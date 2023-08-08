Sister Indica-Rose and brother Deighton (right) supporting their older brother Julius. Photo / Supplied

Monique Satele is a hard worker. The solo mum of three children has never been one to sit around.

But when her son Julius (Ngāphui and Tainui) was diagnosed with cancer in June, it stopped her right in her tracks.

On June 19, 13-year-old Julius was admitted to Starship Children’s Hospital from Kerikeri, where the whānau live.

Satele, 33, said while Julius had not been feeling the best, no one could have picked up just how bad his prognosis would be.

Julius, she said, is just an awesome young man, older brother to two siblings, popular at school and a super keen rugby player, playing at prop or second row for the Kerikeri Rugby Club for the past three years.

But after weeks of visits to the GP in May and early June, with no improvements, while Satele at home with sick children, Julius’ dad Marcus Webb took their son to Kawakawa Emergency Department, and he was immediately flown to Starship.

Doctors found a huge mass which covered three quarters of his chest - and he was admitted to ICU. It was touch and go for Julius but his youth and determination pulled him through. He was diagnosed with T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma/leukaemia of the body, spinal fluid and bone marrow.

A day later would have been catastrophic, doctors said.

Julius is pragmatic about his predicament.

“I’ve got this, I just can’t wait to be home, see my friends, go to Jimmy Jacks and play rugby again,” he told the Herald.

Satele said Julius is a fighter and not one to complain.

“He is an amazingly positive young man, his strength is an inspiration to us all and is responding well to chemo.

“I am in awe of his resilience and am beyond proud of him. He is just a happy kid and always one to carry on.

“It’s been difficult for his siblings, 9-year-old brother Deighton and his 5-year-old sister Indica-Rose have a very tight bond with Julius.”

Friends and the community have been rallying around the whānau.

Satele has had to resign from her job - which had a reasonable salary as the Northland trade sales rep at Resene Paints and a company vehicle, and finances have become tight.

Although Satele has access to some support, with a sick child and two others, to think of, it is never enough.

The family are in the process of moving to be nearer to services, schools, whānau and peer support. The support for ongoing medical care, petrol costs and associated costs to get Julius back on his feet and playing rugby, and of course they need a car to get to medical appointments.

Julius will need two to two-and-a-half year’s treatment. They have been staying between Starship Children’s Hospital and the Ronald McDonald house since Julius’ admission in June.

“Within a couple of days of Julius getting chemo and enough oxygen in, we could see an immediate change in him once the chest mass was bought under control,” Satele said.

“The oncologist said 24 hours later with that mass, would have been a different story.”

Long term, his form of cancer is curable.

“He has taken to his treatment amazingly and is smashing it out of the park”

“To see and feel the aroha and awhi has been so uplifting and we are forever grateful,” Satele said.

Whānau friend Claire Gordon said she wanted to do something to help this family and organised a Givealittle Page.

Gordon is also planning a concert fundraiser, and several of Northland’s best musicians have already offered to perform. She is aiming for the concert to take place in November and has approached the Turner Centre for sponsorship.

Northland Rugby Union has also offered its support, and Gordon aims to hold a fundraiser Auction at the Kerikeri Rugby Club in the spring.

So far $6590 of a $16,000 goal has been reached.

To make a donation to Julius’ care go to https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/support-julius-fight-against-cancer?ref=home&ref_code=trending









