Te reo champions honoured for years of dedication

Ngā Tamatoa, the Māori Students Association, and Te Reo Māori Society at the Te Reo awards ceremony Ngā Kākā Kura in Auckland on Friday night. Photo / Supplied

By Pokere Paewai of RNZ

A special awards ceremony was held in Auckland last night to celebrate those who have spearheaded the revitalisation of te reo Māori over the past 50 years; the Ngā Kākā Kura o Te Reo awards.

2022 was a year that marked many milestones for te reo Māori.

These included the 50th anniversary of the presentation of the Māori language petition to Parliament, the 40th anniversary of the first kōhanga reo and the 35th anniversary of Māori being legislated as an official language.

Chief executive of Te Taura Whiri I Te Reo Māori Ngahiwi Apanui said the awards were to acknowledge the groups who laid the foundations for the te reo revival movement.





Ngahiwi Apanui says it's important to recognise groups who have worked hard to keep the focus on te reo. Photo / RNZ / Justine Murray

“This is not about individuals; this is really about groups, and that’s what we’ve tried to do. This is what makes it very different from our normal Ngā Tohu Reo Māori [Awards], we’re looking at acknowledging the groups who worked really really hard for te reo Māori.”

Among the honourees were activist group Ngā Tamatoa, the first kōhanga reo, and the first iwi radio station, Te Reo Irirangi o Te Upoko o te Ika.

Apanui said it was important to understand and celebrate the contributions made by the many te reo champions.

He cited Hinewehi Mohi singing the national anthem in te reo as a seminal moment in history, which made many people reconsider their stance on te reo Māori.

Looking to the future Apanui said he hoped all people of Aotearoa would be able to speak te reo.

“Kotahi te matakitetanga ōku, kia kōrero Māori a Aotearoa katoa.

“I te mea hoki e kī ana ngā tatauranga ko te waru o te tekau o ngā tāngata katoa kei tō tātau whenua e whakapono ana ko Te Reo Māori tētahi wāhanga nui o tō tātau tuakiritanga ā motu.”

Apanui said supporting and encouraging new learners of the language would bring that dream much closer.

“Ā tōna wā ka kōrero Māori a Aotearoa. Tekau mā rua, tekau mā toru tau rānei ka kōrero Māori a Aotearoa katoa, engari me mātua manaaki e tātau te hunga mōhio ki te kōrero Māori i te hunga e ako ana. Kaua e whakahē engari me tautoko ahakoa ko wai.”

- RNZ