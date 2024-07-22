Te Pāti Māori calls out the Act Party over Treaty Principles donations plea

“Our opponents are desperate not to have an open debate about what the Treaty means. They don’t want to be forced to say they think the Treaty requires different treatment of different citizens based on your ancestry.”

Seymour said the Treaty, in Act’s view, gives self-determination and gives the same rights and duties to all New Zealanders, no matter what their racial background may be. He said the party is very eager to have that debate.

“As soon as we have that debate, the overwhelming number of people - Māori and Pākeha are on our side, but we need to get the debate out there and in favour of an open debate.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“We raised over $30k in the first 12 hours of that email going out and we are very grateful for people’s support. These are small donations, hundreds of people donating. Once they have read at Treaty.nz, they say they want more people to read it.”

Seymour also had a message for Packer and co.

“I want them to come and have an open discussion,” he said. “Do they believe the Treaty means different New Zealanders have different rights based on ancestry?”

“If they believe it gives different people different rights, where in the world is an example where this operates that way successfully.”

Ngarewa-Packer said the email showed Act does not have the support it thought it did to make Treaty of Waitangi Principle changes.

“What this shows is the Act Party has no confidence in their coalition party agreement or its ministers,” Ngarewa-Packer said.

“This shows just how desperate they are. They have front row seats in the Government but really have no confidence in this referendum agreement or their own ministers.

“Act must be desperate to resort to this.”

