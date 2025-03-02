Ngāti Whakaue were worthy champions. Photo / Te Matatini Enterprises

The curtain has come down on Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga 2025 and planning for the 2027 event starts.

With the nation’s top kapa haka teams delivering a memorable experience in front of a sold-out crowds in New Plymouth, this was another memorable festival.

After days of fierce competition and breathtaking performances, Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Whakaue, Te Arawa, was crowned the overall winner of Te Matatini 2025. Second and third placegetters were Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Te Arawa, and Ngā Tūmanako, Tāmaki Makaurau, respectively.

Tā Herewini Parata, chairman of Te Matatini Incorporated Society, reflected that the, “Powerful display of unity at the pōwhiri by Te Kāhui Maunga was felt throughout the festival by those who attended and the 21+ million who watched and engaged through our social channels.