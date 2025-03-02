Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Kahu

Te Matatini 2025: The curtain comes down on amazing event, planning starts for 2027 festival

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Ngāti Whakaue were worthy champions. Photo / Te Matatini Enterprises

Ngāti Whakaue were worthy champions. Photo / Te Matatini Enterprises

The curtain has come down on Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga 2025 and planning for the 2027 event starts.

With the nation’s top kapa haka teams delivering a memorable experience in front of a sold-out crowds in New Plymouth, this was another memorable festival.

After days of fierce competition and breathtaking performances, Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Whakaue, Te Arawa, was crowned the overall winner of Te Matatini 2025. Second and third placegetters were Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Te Arawa, and Ngā Tūmanako, Tāmaki Makaurau, respectively.

Tā Herewini Parata, chairman of Te Matatini Incorporated Society, reflected that the, “Powerful display of unity at the pōwhiri by Te Kāhui Maunga was felt throughout the festival by those who attended and the 21+ million who watched and engaged through our social channels.

Tā Herewini Parata investiture at Uepohatu Marae in Ruatorea in June 2024.
Tā Herewini Parata investiture at Uepohatu Marae in Ruatorea in June 2024.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“To all our kapa haka teams, your dedication, artistry, discipline, and pursuit of excellence is an inspiration to us all. To Te Kāhui Maunga, the organisers, volunteers, and everyone involved in staging Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga, He Kāhui Tupua, He Kāhui Wairua, I thank you all.”

Elijah Pue, chairman of Te Kāhui Maunga Society, echoed this sentiment, acknowledging the key local supporters and communities.

“It has been a great honour to host Te Matatini at home. Congratulations to Te Matatini, the kapa teams, and te iwi Māori for coming together and uniting as we have over the last week. What an exciting time this has been. You all go home with our love, our thoughts, and all the gifts that have been shared over the last few days,” he said.

“We heard the kapa teams sing about our people, prophets, maunga and awa, our acknowledgements never end.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

With Te Matatini continuing to grow in reach and impact, the festival’s influence on our national identity grows stronger. As the kapa haka whānau farewells New Plymouth, excitement already builds for the next chapter in this prestigious competition.

Save

Latest from Kahu

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Kahu