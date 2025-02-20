“I was 4 with my parents, preparing for the pokai (Kīngitanga visits) in Shannon and remember performing haka with my aunties and uncles,” Henare said.

“Then through my early school days, it was called Māori club or culture club and in our area, we didn’t have haka around us constantly, like it is today.

“We were never in the competitive space and Te Matatini was something we watched on TV and admired from afar.”

Te Waka Huia. Loreen Henare is third from left.

After moving to Auckland in the 90s and a few years at Pounamu Ventures under Ngāpō and Pimia Wehi – based at Auckland War Museum - Henare joined Te Waka Huia and hasn’t left.

She said being a cultural ambassador was a fantastic experience and allowed her to tour the world.

“That’s where I cut my teeth in the serious side of kapa haka as an ambassador,” she said.

“We performed for tourists every day and performed in hotels and cruise ships.

“I was fortunate to have toured many countries over 30 years with New Zealand delegations. I look back now and think how privileged we were to have travelled with the prime minister of the day or a mayor overseas.”

Henare said it was a strange time as overseas people appeared to appreciate Māori culture more than Kiwis.

“To many what we did was ceremonial and we understood that but it was our responsibility, regardless of what stage we were on or how many people were watching to put the best of Māori culture forward.

“Kapa haka comes with self check-in and as an ambassador of our culture, you learn the art of diplomacy.”

She then joined Te Waka Huia which she says continues to be a place of learning, development, opportunities, challenge, service and loyalty.

From performing at the Ōtaki Cup and Saucer Day to international stages such as the Merrie Monarch and Edinburgh Military Tattoo to Te Matatini, Henare has loved every moment.

“The door was always open to us to join the competitive side of kapa haka,” she said.

Henare said the rejuvenation of kapa haka through Te Matatini was wonderful to witness, firstly as a performer and now as Te Matatini regional director.

“In the days when we started performing competitively in Te Waka Huia, there were only two native speakers,” she said.

“Now, the majority of wānanga are delivered bilingually because everyone has an understanding of te reo Māori.

“Today’s rangatahi (youth), will have their own understandings of kapa haka. We went to Māori and culture clubs to develop our cultural compass.

“We didn’t have the tools and the kits our nieces and nephews and mokopuna have today.”

Te Matatini regional director Loreen Henare.

She said while Te Matatini – the event held every two years that pits the best kapa haka groups from the 12 New Zealand and one Australian rohe (regions) her role is to ensure the regions are developing. She started her role in 2023.

Every region has a Pou Takawaenga (co-ordinator) who reports to Henare. That way she has a national overview of where different rohe are at.

“My job is to ensure the home-grown kapa haka is more meaningful to our people,” she said.

“Our role is to ensure that on their marae, they are learning their own history and singing about their people and their stories and that to me is where kapa haka sits today.”

“It is in an unbelievable space.”

Te Matatini 2025 is being held in New Plymouth from February 25-March 1.

Joseph Los’e is an award winning journalist and joined NZME in 2022 as Kaupapa Māori Editor. Los’e was a chief reporter, news director at the Sunday News newspaper covering crime, justice and sport. He was also editor of the NZ Truth and prior to joining NZME worked for urban Māori organisation Whānau Waipareira.