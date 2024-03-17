Tā Mason Durie reflects on advances in Māori Health over the past four decades

Tā Mason Durie has spent his life fighting and advocating fiercely for hauora Māori.

In 1984, the Hui Whakaoranga was held to discuss issues in Māori health and tomorrow at Hoani Waititi Marae, 40 years later to the day and at the same location, Emeritus Professor Sir Mason Durie will present his views on what the future holds.

At that national hui, 10 recommendations were given to see gains for Māori health which included Te Whare Tapa Whā, the Māori Wellbeing Model; a for Māori, by Māori delivery and a strong Māori Workforce. Sir Mason Durie will be reflecting on the advancements in Māori Health over the past four decades.

“Back in 1984, the Whakaoranga Māori health planning hui was discussing similar challenges that we are still addressing today. Te Aka Whai Ora had the potential to lift Māori health and wellbeing to new heights. It was a contemporary initiative that was built on a century-old Māori commitment to healthy whānau – oranga tangata. Now, we must adjust to this new landscape and prepare for the next 40 years.”

Sir Mason is giving the inaugural Whānau Ora Whakaoranga Lecture to over 100 Whānau Ora Partners from across Te Ika-a-Maui. Whānau Ora Minister Tama Potaka will also be making a presentation, alongside Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency Chair, Merepeka Raukawa-Tait who acknowledges the significance of the 40-year milestone.

“Tā Mason is a highly respected academic in Aotearoa and a man of enormous mana. As the Pou of Whānau Ora Sir Mason has guided our collective who have played a massive role in turning the tide for Māori health throughout Te Ika-A-Māui. Their ongoing, unwavering work throughout our communities will prove to be even more significant in the days, months and years to come for the wellbeing of all whānau.”

Professor Te Kani Kingi. Photo / Supplied

Mental health academic and executive director of research and innovation at Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi, Dr Te Kani Kingi, is honoured to be hosting tomorrow’s event.

“Hui Whakaoranga is significant for a number of reasons. To not only reflect upon the past 40 years (both our challenges and achievements) but to also look towards the next 40 years of Māori development. To consider where we as a people would like to see ourselves – and how we might be able to better guide, shape, and promote this future”.

The Whānau Ora Whakaoranga 2024 – 2064 Whānau Ora Rangahau project will also be launched looking at the next 40 years of Māori Health with Sir Mason Durie as the Pou.