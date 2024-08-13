Disestablish the Māori ward and either roll back to the previous representation model or undertake a shortened representation review in September 2024.

Mayor Neil Volzke said it was disappointing to be put in the position of having to vote on the ward’s future.

“This requirement has shown a total lack of respect for council to make a decision that affects our community. A ballot is the best of the two options and it is wrong that we don’t have the option of endorsing the earlier decision of council.

“Council’s decision [yesterday], now puts the future of Māori wards in the hands of our community. Those enrolled to vote will get to have their say on the matter in a poll to be held October 2025.”

During a public forum before the decision was made, representatives Te Rūnanga o Ngati Ruanui and Te Korowai o Ngaruahine told councillors the Māori ward had resulted in more positive collaboration between Māori and council and better outcomes for the whole community.

It was also a concrete demonstration of honouring the partnership principles captured in Te Tiriti o Waitangi/Treaty of Waitangi, they said.

During the debate, elected members expressed their concern with the process undertaken by the coalition Government, the inconsistencies reflected in the legislation, and the potential for harm and misinformation to be spread in the community as a result.

Clive Tongaawhikau.

Māori ward councillor Clive Tongaawhikau told the council he was growing into the position.

“My role on council is to have the eyes, ears and heart of Māori, and I’m here because my people asked me to be.

“It’s important for our community to have different perspectives and mātauranga around the table when making decisions to benefit and encompass everyone.

“I hope we can all walk together on this journey, and that retaining the Māori ward for future local elections is seen as a positive outcome for all.”



