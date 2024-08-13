Advertisement
Stratford District Council unanimous on keeping Māori ward

RNZ
3 mins to read
Stratford mayor Neil Volzke is critical of the Government over the need for a vote. Photo / RNZ / Robin Martin

By RNZ

In front of a packed public gallery, the Stratford District Council has voted unanimously to retain its Māori ward, leaving its future in the hands of voters at a binding poll in 2025.

The move follows legislation recently passed by the coalition Government.

The Local Government (Electoral Legislation and Māori Wards and Māori Constituencies) Amendment Act was passed in late July and requires councils to decide before September 6, 2024 whether to:

Retain the Māori ward and undertake a binding poll alongside the 2025 elections or

Disestablish the Māori ward and either roll back to the previous representation model or undertake a shortened representation review in September 2024.

Mayor Neil Volzke said it was disappointing to be put in the position of having to vote on the ward’s future.

“This requirement has shown a total lack of respect for council to make a decision that affects our community. A ballot is the best of the two options and it is wrong that we don’t have the option of endorsing the earlier decision of council.

“Council’s decision [yesterday], now puts the future of Māori wards in the hands of our community. Those enrolled to vote will get to have their say on the matter in a poll to be held October 2025.”

During a public forum before the decision was made, representatives Te Rūnanga o Ngati Ruanui and Te Korowai o Ngaruahine told councillors the Māori ward had resulted in more positive collaboration between Māori and council and better outcomes for the whole community.

It was also a concrete demonstration of honouring the partnership principles captured in Te Tiriti o Waitangi/Treaty of Waitangi, they said.

During the debate, elected members expressed their concern with the process undertaken by the coalition Government, the inconsistencies reflected in the legislation, and the potential for harm and misinformation to be spread in the community as a result.

Clive Tongaawhikau.
Clive Tongaawhikau.

Māori ward councillor Clive Tongaawhikau told the council he was growing into the position.

“My role on council is to have the eyes, ears and heart of Māori, and I’m here because my people asked me to be.

“It’s important for our community to have different perspectives and mātauranga around the table when making decisions to benefit and encompass everyone.

“I hope we can all walk together on this journey, and that retaining the Māori ward for future local elections is seen as a positive outcome for all.”


