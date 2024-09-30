Ballot will decide who gets to attend abuse in care apology

Survivors could also attend concurrent livestream events in Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland. Photo / RNZ/ Patrice Allen

By RNZ

The coalition Government will proceed with a ballot to decide who can attend an apology to abuse in care survivors.

RNZ revealed last month just 180 people would be able to witness the apology in person at Parliament, with another 120 accommodated in the banquet hall.

The apology was a key recommendation of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care.

The Government garnered praise for agreeing to cover travel costs for survivors heading to the apology in Wellington, after RNZ revealed in July many had to cover their own costs to see the report tabled in Parliament.