Stacey Morrison - Up to Speed with Te Reo, a special podcast

A satellite image illustrates the legend of Māui fishing up the North Island, with the head of the fish - Te Upoko o te Ika – Wellington, and the tail of the fish - Te Hiku o te Ika - Northland. Photo / Supplied

Up to Speed with Te Reo Māori is a special podcast series by NZME broadcaster and Te Reo advocate Stacey Morrison. The series of 10 short podcasts help get you up to speed with Māori language phrases and words that are often heard in media, public addresses and everyday conversations in Aotearoa, New Zealand.

Ko Stacey Morrison tōku ingoa, my name is Stacey Morrison, and episode 2 of Up to Speed with Te Reo kōnae ipurangi – podcast, covers place names as heard in media reports and public announcements.

These days we're hearing dual references to places names, such as Tāmaki Makaurau – Auckland. Tāmaki Makaurau is a name for Auckland, and often translated to mean "Tāmaki, desired by many" or "many lovers".

Another name you may have heard for Auckland is Tāmaki Herenga waka – which means the gathering of many waka – seafaring vessels. That refers to the harbours of Auckland having attracted many waka, for a very long time.

Another major city that is often referred to in Māori in the media is Te Whanganui a Tara – Wellington. Te Whanganui a Tara literally means "the great harbour of Tara" – Tara being an influential rangatira – leader of Te Whanganui a Tara.

You may also have heard the name Pōneke for Wellington, and sometimes it's referred to as Te Upoko o te Ika – the head of the fish, or a fuller version: Te Upoko o te Ika a Māui – the head of the fish of Māui.

That may have just triggered an "aha" moment if you've just pictured the legend of Māui fishing up the North Island, and realised the head of that fish is Te Upoko o te Ika – Wellington. Te Hiku o te Ika is the tail of the fish, which is Northland, especially the highest tip.

The whole of the North Island is known as Te Ika a Māui – the fish of Māui.

The South Island is also known as Te Waka o Māui (Māui's canoe) or Te Waka o Aoraki.

On television and in weather reports it's most often referred to as Te Wai Pounamu. Te wai pounamu literally means Greenstone waters, and along with Te Ika a Māui for the North Island, Te Wai Pounamu is recognised as an official name for the South Island.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield often uses the phrase "across the motu". Motu is a word for country, or island and "across the motu" has become a common way of saying "across the country". Māori speakers will say "huri noa i te motu" all over the country, or "e ngā iwi o te motu" – to all of the tribes of this country.