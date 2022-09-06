NZME broadcaster Stacey Morrison will host Friday's event at the Aotea Centre. Photo / NZME

NZME broadcaster Stacey Morrison says Friday's M9 event at Aotea Centre is the perfect start to the Māori Language week which starts on Monday, September 12.

Nine well-known Māori speakers from diverse backgrounds and work areas, are coming together to kōrero about their own reo journey's with the language and what motivates them both in te reo and life.

Some of the nine, like Morrison are late comers to re reo, while others have been steeped in the language from the day they were born.

Morrison, a fierce advocate and educator of Māori language has co-written several Māori language books for learners and learnt te reo as an adult.

"This kāhui (group) for M9 have great range," Morrison said.

"There will be waiata, laughs, a few tears too, I think!

"The pulse of the people will come through in a night that I know will inspire, enrich and entertain.

"To celebrate 50 years after the petition to bring te reo Māori in to schools, makes this an even more remarkable honour and a legacy we must never forget, as we acknowledge those who fought hard to make this happen."

Morrison said the feedback she is receiving about the event is all positive.

"I'm getting lots of feedback and references to our first M9 event, what was said, how people felt, the impact it's had on them," she said.

"I know this M9 will be packed with the same and te reo Māori (translated for wide understanding) flowing with brilliance!

Nine powerful voices, nine unique perspectives

Morrison is hosting the second edition of the M9 series on September 9 at the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre at Aotea Centre.

Produced by music artist and reo advocate Ria Hall through Janda Productions, the event coincides with the build-up to Te Wiki o te reo Māori (Māori Language Week).

"Te reo Māori is the lifeblood of this whenua and it thrives in so many incredible contexts," says Hall.

"It was of the utmost importance to me that this instalment of M9 showcases voices that represent the full spectrum of lived te reo Māori experiences, from those who are beginning their journey to those born into the language.

"There is something here to entice and inspire everyone, from all walks of life."

Hosted by broadcaster Morrison (Te Arawa, Ngāi Tahu), the event line-up also includes songwriter, kapa haka exponent and self-confessed ''activist" Rob Ruha (Ngāti Porou, Te Whānau-a-Apanui), te reo Māori lecturer, author and online educator Hēmi Kelly (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Tahu, Ngāti Whao) and award winning journalist and artist Moana Maniapoto (Te Arawa, Ngāti Tūwharetoa).

