Representatives from the local board and mana whenua at the blessing. Photo / Auckland Council
Mary Afemata, Local Democracy Reporter
Ōtāhuhu College students sang uplifting waiata, mingling their voices with mana whenua gathered in Te Taahuhu (Criterion Square) as the community celebrated the gifting of 21 te reo Māori names for sites around the Māngere-Ōtāhuhu Local Board area.
The Māngere-Ōtāhuhu Local Board and mana whenua from Ngāti Te Ata Waiohua, Ngāti Tamaoho, and Te Ākitai Waiohua were present for the blessing.
Local board chair Tauanu’u Nick Bakulich says the Māori names and narratives enrich and honour the area’s cultural heritage.
“The whakarewatanga ceremony was a powerful and moving event led by mana whenua.
“This initiative not only celebrates our Māori community but also enriches the cultural fabric of our entire area, inviting everyone to connect with and appreciate our shared history.”
In March 2019, mana whenua were invited by the board to give dual names to 123 parks. In February 2021, 62 of these names were adopted, and in June 2023, a further 21 were adopted.
Another 27 parks and three libraries are currently being worked on being named by mana whenua. This is tranche three of the Te Kete Rukuruku project which aims to recognise and revitalise Māori place names across Auckland.
Te Taahuhu is the name given to Ōtāhuhu’s Criterion Square and it translates as “the ridgepole” and is a shortened version for “Te Taahuhu nui o te waka o Tainui” (the large ridgepole of the Tainui canoe).
Ootaahuhu (which is the spelling used by Tainui rather than Ōtāhuhu) also comes from this phrase, and was adopted for the suburb’s name.
Kanae-a-tai which is the name gifted to the Church St Foreshore Reserve in Ōtāhuhu, is translated as “mullet on the tide” and refers to the guardian taniwha Paneiraira, who feasted on mullet in the Tāmaki River.
Kukume is the name gifted to the Wickman Way/Tennessee Reserve in Māngere and means “to haul” and refers to waka being hauled across the Pūkaki portage to the Tāmaki River, and from the Ōtāhuhu waka portage Te Tō Waka into the Māngere inlet close to Harania creek.
