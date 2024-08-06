The Māngere East Family Service Centre says slashed budgets means a lot of workers throughout the social service sector could soon be unemployed.
Programmes like Family Start are being reduced to deliver savings for tax cuts.
Centre chief executive Caroline Tana-Tepania says the recent cuts means the centre is having to lay of its entire He Korowai team including community social workers, a diversity youth worker and administrators.
She says the 30-year-old organisation is used to cost-cutting cycles, but this time if feels different.