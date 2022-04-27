Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Kahu

Shane Te Pou: Troublesome interview betrays Luxon's values and priorities

5 minutes to read
Perhaps National will be wondering if they erred by putting Luxon ahead of Nicola Willis. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Perhaps National will be wondering if they erred by putting Luxon ahead of Nicola Willis. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald
By Shane Te Pou

OPINION:

The first in a series of troublesome interviews for Christopher Luxon over the past 10 days probably gained the least attention but remains, in my view, the most revealing.

It took place between Luxon

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.