Shane Taurima to lead Whakaata Māori for a further term

Shane Taurima (Rongomaiwahine, Ngāti Kahungunu). Photo / Whakaata Maori

By Kelvin McDonald of Whakaata Māori

Shane Taurima (Rongomaiwahine, Ngāti Kahungunu) has been reappointed Whakaata Māori kaihautū (chief executive) for another five-year term.

Whakaata Māori toihau (chairperson) Jamie Tuuta made the announcement at a staff event to recognise the broadcaster’s end-of-year results on Thursday.

“Shane’s strong leadership has been instrumental in guiding Whakaata Māori through the Māori Media sector review, the challenges of the global pandemic and digital transformation. As a result of his efforts, we have seen an unprecedented surge in the number of people watching and engaging with our content. More people are consuming Whakaata Māori content than ever before,” Tuuta said.

Tuuta said Whakaata Māori had doubled its te reo Māori channel audience, celebrated over 100,000 downloads of the MĀORI+ streaming app and reached more than one million people through its live sports Māori Active platform, including the live broadcast of more than 30 secondary school sports.

“These accomplishments are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and the value we bring to our audiences and community.”

Taurima acknowledged the collaborative efforts of the board and staff of the organisation and the wider Māori media sector and Māori communities in enhancing the impact and value of Whakaata Māori.

“I am incredibly privileged to be part of a kaupapa that is an integral part of te ao Māori, a cornerstone of Aotearoa, and part of a global movement of Indigenous storytelling,” Taurima said.

“With our strong foundations in place, I’m excited to progress our digital evolution and ensure that we continue to meet the ever-growing needs of our audiences while contributing real value to the revitalisation of te reo me ngā tikanga Māori.”

The reappointment precedes the formal opening of Hawaikirangi, the new content creation studio and training facility at Whakaata Māori.

Hawaikirangi will be officially opened at a dawn service on September 4.