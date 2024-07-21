Shane Jones opens the new Kaingaroa Community Centre. Photo / Supplied

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones says new developments in the heart of North Island forestry country will reinvigorate their communities and boost economic development.

Jones visited Kaingaroa and Kawerau in Bay of Plenty to open a landmark community centre and a new connecting road that will streamline industry in the region.

Jones said it was not only the major infrastructure developments that were making improvements for rural communities, and the two sites he visited on Friday will have plenty of flow-on effects.

“Both of these projects are part of wider development packages helping to re-energise these communities, boost regional pride and increase economic growth,” Jones said.

The opening of the new Kaingaroa Community Centre, the final milestone in the $11.1 million Kaingaroa Community Development Project, was supported by $7.2m in regional development funding.