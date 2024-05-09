The Institute of Directors conference is in Christchurch on Monday.

OPINION

Born to the Indian Polynesian Panther and a puhi from the village of Ohinemutu…raised and nurtured in Maketū by my kuia – a master weaver – and by my devout and hard-working papa in Rotorua. Guided by my kaumātua, kept in line by my aunties who ran the kitchen of our marae of Ngāti Whakaue; looked after on the rugby paddock by uncles of legend. I was born in a special time, in a special place, to a special whānau.

Growing up within a politically active family; entrenched in the political arena of both our marae, iwi, hapū and our wider community or the activism of the 70s and 80s, I was born into a whānau that believed in having a voice – a voice that has an ability to shape, to build, to lead out with decisions that make a difference. I was born with the knowledge that to serve isn’t a demeaning thing, quite the opposite, that to serve is the greatest honour.

Governance for me is a privilege that I have never taken for granted. The reasons for stepping into it are as varied as the types of trusts, incorporations, boards, and companies that one may choose to put their names up for.

Governance gives the opportunity to enact, implement and drive mokopuna decisions. What, in a world driven by capitalism and profit… a world of instant gratification and self-indulgence, are mokopuna decisions?

Rawiri Bhana

It is a belief system that considers a long-term view, the intergenerational view as opposed to decision-making for “the now”; a process that prioritises making decisions, that you could in my case, look your kuia in the eyes and still make the same decision.

Right is right, even if it is the hard or unpopular decision to make. By making mokopuna decisions, we create “mokopuna solutions” which lead to “mokopuna realities”.

Governance and the continued evolution of how we govern in Aotearoa, has in the past decade or so, seen words like co-governance and co-chairing enter the governance vocabulary. As the co-chair of Community Governance Aotearoa, I have been lucky enough to help demystify the fear of these words for organisations that seek out advice, with resources like the Good Governance Code, and the like.

Together, through meaningful and mutually respectful partnerships with the Institute of Directors, we have been able to help awhi and grow the future governance leaders of tomorrow with programmes like Tuakana Teina. And with events like next week’s institiute’s Leadership Conference (I’m on a panel discussing “co-chairing – lessons from the for-purpose sector”) we will only add to the toolkits of both seasoned and upcoming governors and directors.

Governance is at an exciting crossroads in Aotearoa. With the use of AI, the effects of climate change, political change, funding shortfalls and financial uncertainty, the need for not only good governance, but great governance, has never been needed more.

As we navigate these changes, and as a more diverse (in every way) Aotearoa puts up their hands to serve, whether on their local school board, all the way through to our largest companies; as more future governors make mokopuna decisions as opposed to monetary decisions; as more boards see co-governance and co-chairs as something positive that enriches the robust decision-making process, the future for my mokopuna, your mokopuna, our mokopuna looks so much brighter.

Rāwiri Bhana is Ngāti Te Roro o Te Rangi, Ngāti Whakaue, Polynesian Panther Cub. He was raised in Rotorua and resides in Maketū. He is the co-chair (Tangata Whenua) Community Governance Aotearoa, chair Te Komiti Nui o Ngāti Whakaue, chair IndigiShare, chair Mokoia Island and director Mokopuna Consultancy and senior Māori advisor to Bay of Plenty Regional Council. He is a keynote speaker at the Institute of Directors annual Leadership Conference being held in Christchurch on Monday.