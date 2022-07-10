Rangi McLean is globe-trotting spreading the Māori model of care to indigenous Canadians. Photo / Michael Craig

Rangi McLean is globe-trotting spreading the Māori model of care to indigenous Canadians. Photo / Michael Craig

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

Community advocate Rangi McLean is leading a Māori delegation to Canada to present the Māori model of care to the indigenous peoples of that land.

McLean, the cultural adviser for Hapai Te Hauora - a tripartite Māori health and policy advocacy organisation owned by Waipareira, Tainui and Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei - and four kaimahi are attending the Pacific Region Indigenous Doctors Congress in Vancouver, Canada, that starts tomorrow.

They will present the Hapai Maori Public Health model and promote the taonga Māori ora, mauriora, tika, pono, manaaki, aroha, matauranga and tangihanga.

"We will present how we utilise this to help our whānau," McLean said.

He said like iwi in Aotearoa, Canada has many tribes that still face the same issues and dilemmas as all indigenous people.

The conference is being hosted on the unseeded, traditional territories of the Coast Salish: the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations in partnership with Te Ohu Rata o Aotearoa (TeORA), the Association of American Indian Physicians (AAIP), the Australian Indigenous Doctors' Association (AIDA), and the Medical Association for Indigenous People of Taiwan (MAIPT).

More than 300 physicians, residents, medical students, and other health advocates from throughout the Pacific are attending.

McLean said indigenous peoples around the world are keen to learn the Te Ao Māori view and ways it is viewed but, more importantly, how the approach looks after its people.

He said the four Hapai staff will do most of the work.

"I'm there to do the mihimihi and the karakia," McLean said with a laugh.

From Vancouver, he will fly to Winnipeg, then on to a town called Churchill for another conference - this time on men's mental health.

"This is another conference called by First Nations people," McLean said.

"I will be the cultural adviser for a group of tane from Te Tai Tokerau, Hamilton and Tāmaki Makaurau.

"They invited us to utilise the Māori men's mental health model and see if it can be used for their men."