“Officers attended, and the New Zealand Defence Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was engaged.

“The item was isolated, and handed over to NZDF’s EOD team to examine.”

“Police inquiries into this matter are ongoing.”

A NZDF spokesperson added: “A New Zealand Defence Force team responded to a request for assistance from New Zealand Police at Hawke’s Bay Regional Prison yesterday (Tuesday) where an item of concern was discovered.

“The item was investigated and determined to be a small pipe bomb which was removed and disposed of in a safe manner.

“Anyone who discovers a potentially dangerous item, should always exercise caution until the item is deemed safe by an expert. If you do discover something that might be dangerous, remain clear of the item and contact New Zealand Police as soon as possible.”

Prison drug detector dogs are on the frontline of preventing contraband into New Zealand jails. Photo / Corrections

Massingham said inmates will go to extraordinary lengths to sneak in goods.

“Contraband, include drugs and weapons, can pose a significant safety and security risk. We operate regular checkpoints of staff, contractors and visitors to prisons alongside a wide range of other methods to prevent contraband from entering prisons, including:

Using scanners and x-ray machines at entry points;

Extensive prison perimeter security;

Camera surveillance in prison visit rooms along with perimeter fences and at entry points;

Requiring prisoners to wear closed overalls when in visiting areas to prevent contraband being hidden on them, specialist detector dog teams that patrol prison perimeters, visitor areas and cells, banning visitors who attempt to bring contraband into prisons.

“Some prisoners go to extreme and elaborate lengths to introduce contraband into prison. Contraband may be concealed on a prisoner’s body when they come into the prison, posted in with mail or property, thrown over perimeter fencing, or smuggled into the prison by visitors. Sometimes prisoners place a significant amount of pressure on their partners, friends or associates to risk attempting to bring contraband into prison for them,” he said.

“We place significant emphasis on the prevention and detection of contraband introduction in prisons and we are constantly working to stay one step ahead of new methods used to introduce contraband into our prisons. We were also the first agency in New Zealand to train our detector dogs to detect new psychoactive substances, including synthetic cannabis. Our detector dog teams have a range of searching capabilities and can also detect drugs, mobile phones, tobacco and illicitly brewed alcohol.”























