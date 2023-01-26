Ngāpuhi matriarch Titewhai Harawira and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in 2020. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will take a break from his business meetings in Auckland today to pay his respects to Māori matriarch Titewhai Harawira, who passed away yesterday aged 90.

Hipkins, who was only sworn in as the 41st Prime Minister and leader of the Labour Party yesterday, had planned a day of formal business meetings in his first day in charge of the country.

But because of the special affection held for Harawira by Labour and previous National governments, Hipkins will pay his respects to her on behalf of the New Zealand Government.

It is expected Hipkins will read a letter, penned by former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, as part of his speech when he is welcomed onto Hoani Waititi Marae in west Auckland this afternoon.

Hipkins will be accompanied by members of the Māori caucus, including Labour Deputy Leader Kelvin Davis, as well as other MPs.

Aunty Titewhai Harawira at her 90th birthday celebrations in October. Photo / Te Whānau o Waipareira

It is understood Ardern - who officially stepped down as Prime Minister yesterday - did not want to take the limelight away from the swearing-in of Hipkins and the country’s new Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni yesterday, and chose not to make a statement on Harawira’s passing.

“It is also the class of Jacinda that she did not want Titewhai’s passing to also overshadow the ceremony of Chris and Carmel, so she has written a letter,” Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson said.

“Titewhai absolutely loved Jacinda and no matter what her son Hone or other others would say, Titewhai would always say ‘Jacinda is right’,” Jackson said.

“She had so much aroha for Jacinda, and I think Jacinda for her,” he said.

“I know if Jacinda was still Prime Minister, she would be at Hoani Waititi Marae today.”

Harawira will lie in state at Hoani Waititi Marae today and tomorrow and then be taken north to her final resting place.

Titewhai Te Hoia Hinewhare was born in 1932 in the Northland farming locality of Whakapara and was raised by her maternal grandparents. After training as a nurse, she married John Harawira in 1952, settling in Avondale, Auckland. They had eight children and adopted another three.

The couple were active in local schools and were founding members of the pioneering Hoani Waititi urban marae in West Auckland. Titewhai Harawira was also active in the Māori Women’s Welfare League, especially its campaign to improve Maori housing. John Harawira died in 1977 and she brought up their extended family on her own.

She became a member of the protest group Ngā Tamatoa in the early 1970s and campaigned hard, often against bitter criticism, for the Māori language. She was one of the leaders of the 1975 land hikoi that marched from the Far North to Parliament.