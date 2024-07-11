Pubs and clubs around central Auckland are expected to cash in on the number of English fans in town for the All Blacks game on Saturday and the Euro 2024 final on Monday morning. Photo / NZME
Police will be out in big numbers in Auckland this weekend and want sports fans to celebrate while keeping themselves and their friends safe.
With the All Blacks taking on England at Eden Park on Saturday night and the England football team playing in the Euro 2024 final on Monday morning, pubs and clubs around central Auckland are expected to cash in on the number of English fans in town.
HQ Viaduct bar owner Leo Molloy said he did not expect many issues with the All Blacks and English rugby fans filtering into the city after the match.
But he was worried about Monday morning’s football match.
“Police are aware of upcoming sporting events taking place over the weekend.
“Our focus is to ensure people are safe and feel safe coming into the city, and so that people can enjoy all that there is to offer in the central city.
“We will have staff deployed around these sporting events and where people will congregate after events.”
He said police would not tolerate “antisocial” behaviour.
“Police [will] respond to antisocial behaviour and activity that disrupts or threatens members of the public as and when it occurs.
“Police encourage people coming into the city for leisure and nightlife to exercise common sense, particularly if they are drinking alcohol.
“Ensure you are looking out for your friends and have a plan to get home safely, like a sober driver or using a rideshare app. Similarly to stay safe in the city centre. If you bring your car, don’t leave items in the vehicle.”
Tetzlaff said police had been liaising with Auckland hospitality staff.
“Police also continue to work with our partners in the hospitality sector and other agencies that support our work in the city.
“If anyone finds themselves in a situation where they feel unsafe, or if an incident is occurring, please call 111.”