“I’ll have 250-300 for Monday’s game and most of the people who come to HQ know the standards we have. Have fun but don’t be silly,” Molloy told the Herald.

“What does worry me is a number of bars will open early, fill the early birds up with alcohol, then let them loose on other bars. That’s where issues might arise.

“Four years ago, the team policing unit had to come to the viaduct to deal with some unruly fans. Let’s hope it doesn’t happen this Monday.”

Auckland city central area commander Inspector Grant Tetzlaff said police were planning a greater presence this weekend.

“Police are aware of upcoming sporting events taking place over the weekend.

“Our focus is to ensure people are safe and feel safe coming into the city, and so that people can enjoy all that there is to offer in the central city.

“We will have staff deployed around these sporting events and where people will congregate after events.”

He said police would not tolerate “antisocial” behaviour.

Auckland Viaduct will be busy after the All Blacks game on Saturday night and for the England football match on Monday morning.

“Police [will] respond to antisocial behaviour and activity that disrupts or threatens members of the public as and when it occurs.

“Police encourage people coming into the city for leisure and nightlife to exercise common sense, particularly if they are drinking alcohol.

“Ensure you are looking out for your friends and have a plan to get home safely, like a sober driver or using a rideshare app. Similarly to stay safe in the city centre. If you bring your car, don’t leave items in the vehicle.”

Tetzlaff said police had been liaising with Auckland hospitality staff.

“Police also continue to work with our partners in the hospitality sector and other agencies that support our work in the city.

“If anyone finds themselves in a situation where they feel unsafe, or if an incident is occurring, please call 111.”

He said the public could also report matters by calling 105 or reporting online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.

“In June we announced Operation Safer Streets – an intensive deployment operation to target antisocial behaviour and crime in the CBD.

“This assists in providing a more visible, reassuring and responsive policing presence on main streets, in shopping malls and at transport hubs.

“Our beat and frontline staff continue to be present in our community while deploying from our patrol base on Federal St and the Auckland City Police Hub.”