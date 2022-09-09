Putaanga Waitoa signs a copy of her book Wāhine Toi at its launch at Akina Gallery in Heretaunga. Photo / Kirsten Simcox

The launch of Putaanga Waitoa's book Wāhine Toi might be over but this author's journey has just begun.

Wāhine Toi's stunning images and words have already captured the eye of locals with the book selling out in the first two days of the opening launch at Akina Gallery in Heretaunga.

A descendant of Ngāti Kahungunu ki Heretaunga, Waitoa says she has been described as fierce, political, and intimidating "but I'd just say I am a hōhā".

Linda Hall asked her some questions.

First of all, tell us a bit about your background.

Putaanga Waitoa (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Porou, Kūki 'Ārani, Pākehā). I am a self taught photographer, creative, collaborator, māmā and activist.

My career in photography began to flourish when I was very young. I was thrown into the deep end of the Cook Islands News as a teenager and have been deep diving and evolving my craft ever since.

In 2017 I began a project that centred on the reclamation of Māori women who wore Moko Kauae, and opened exhibitions to hold space for Māori and Pākehā to learn more about this tāonga, and help normalise it in our changing world.

Putaanga Waitoa's book Wāhine Toi. Photo / Kirsten Simcox

After lockdown in 2021 I was given an idea to do a series of wāhine creatives in the community, it truly felt like a great opportunity to connect deeper with the community and use this as a way to highlight the underlying exclusivity that tends to happen in creative spaces. My ability to shapeshift and evolve my skills continuously flourishes into rich, wholesome experiences and opportunities.

What does being an artist mean to you?

Artistry is embedded into my DNA. Māori have always been creative, in song, in dance, in ceremony and in craft. I've been able to navigate photography as a form of activism and means to tell a story.

The exhibitions I've held have served as a space to reclaim indigenous narratives and celebrate wāhine. Through photography and storytelling, the most important element of what I do is the ability to create in a way that tells a story and runs much deeper than the surface. Energy and vision play a huge role in my creativity. I can usually see down a certain path before I've taken it. There have been many kaupapa I've dreamt of that have later flourished into existence.

How did you get into photography?

Since I was a kid I had a camera in my hands. Rather than buying lollies at the supermarket checkout, I'd buy the disposable film cameras - it got to the point I'd burn through the film so fast that my mom stopped developing it.

Which led me to buy my first camera at 11, then my first DSLR when I was 15 and from there I felt like I thrived. The editor of the local paper brought me onboard as a cadet reporter when I was 16, it was hard learning but it prepped me early for the career I have now.

Putaanga Waitoa's book Wāhine Toi sold out within two days of its launch. Photo / Supplied

Growing up at home in Rarotonga helped me see the world a lot differently, and be connected to the natural elements of the world.

How did you select the wāhine included in your book?

I began to sift through gallery lists, art guides, exhibition lists, everything - there seemed to be a constant pattern of repetition. The same artists front and centre, so it felt important to move away from these names to shine a light on those who prefer to keep out of the spotlight.

Diversity and inclusion was a huge drive for this project, our creative community tends to centre [on] whiteness, however a community can't be properly celebrated unless everyone is given a seat at the table of opportunities.

I am quite an introverted person who at times can be very anxious, especially with new people, so this was absolutely a great challenge for me to curate a new community of diverse wāhine who are dedicated to their craft. And you know what? It has been such a privilege to connect with each of these women.

It's not easy to have a stranger slide in the DMs, asking you to be part of something that will be an immortal keepsake.

Tell us how you felt when you first saw your finished book.

Holding the physical draft copy was surreal, but it still didn't feel real until we launched and everyone took home their copies, seeing it around the community is what made it feel complete, and I just feel grateful.

There were two other wāhine who championed this alongside me, and I couldn't have achieved this dimension of mana without them. There's been an entire community beside me through this journey and it wouldn't have come into fruition without that.

What makes a good photograph?

For myself, it's helping people feel seen. And it is heartwarming hearing folk say they feel seen through my imagery. That's what is important, especially when holding space for people through photography - it's not about me, it's about the person in front of the lens and upholding their mana.

What would you say to a young wāhine wanting to explore photography?

Don't be afraid to push outside the box, keep yourself original, it's easy to jump on the waka and follow what everyone may be doing but so many photographers get comfortable and remain stagnant.

What's next on your journey?

Rest? I'd like to lay low for a while. This year has been filled with phenomenal achievements for myself and now it is time to focus on me for a bit.

For more information go to putaanga.com.