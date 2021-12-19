Pacific mother and daughter spreading Christmas cheer through song

Soul Sessions - Christmas Special Made with the support of NZ On Air.

New Zealand Samoan mother and daughter singing duo, Sara-Jane and 12-year-old Micayla-Jane (MJ) Elika, will be making their television debut in a special Christmas TV show celebrating Pasifika and Māori musical talent.

Soul Sessions: Christmas Special is a one-off episode created and hosted by Sara-Jane, a renowned singer who will be joining other top musicians to sing some of our favourite Christmas carols in Pasifika and Māori languages.

After winning multiple music awards and releasing three studio albums, Sara-Jane is pleased that her daughter has inherited her talent for singing and will be joining her on the TV franchise that she created earlier this year to showcase the best in Pasifika gospel music.

"I had seen another singer post Facebook videos of them performing with their daughter and I thought the family sing-along was cute. It inspired me to ask MJ to come on my show so we could sing together," says Sara-Jane.

MJ, who is Year 7 at Baradene College of the Sacred Heart in Auckland, says she was nervous at first to make her television debut and sing in front of the cameras. But once she took the microphone next to her mum, she felt at ease.

"It felt really magical. I felt like I had accomplished something really major. I was with my mother and she was there to guide me and so once the music started, it felt like home."

The ground-breaking first season of Soul Sessions premiered in March of this year. The show explored the gospel music scene in Aotearoa by featuring Pacific musicians, with each episode concluding with a live duet with Sara-Jane. Soul Sessions recently received further funding from NZ on Air for its second season and its upcoming Christmas special.

Although Sara-Jane forged a successful career in music, she also graduated with a law degree and was admitted to the bar. Today, she runs her own consultancy firm with her husband, Leaupepe Ta'ala Ralph Elika.

Sara-Jane and 12-year-old Micayla-Jane (MJ) Elika. Photo / Supplied

MJ is inspired by her mother and plans to juggle a career in music and medicine when she finishes school. Sara-Jane says that she will support her daughter throughout her career and guide her through the pitfalls of the music industry.

"I've always told her to be herself and to not be afraid of what people think of her. You have to be prepared as an artist that people will give their opinion, some are good and some are critical. Just focus on enjoying what you do."

During Christmas, Sara-Jane says that parents and children singing Christmas carols together is a great way to bond, even if you can't hold a tune.

"Children just love singing. It brings everyone together as a family and a community."

Soul Session: Christmas Special debuts on tpplus.co.nz on December 20th at 7pm. It then screens on Shine TV on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and on Oriana TV and Māori Television Online on Christmas Day.