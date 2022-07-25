Ngahiwi Tomoana was honoured by Te Kahui Poutokomanawa o Te Wānanga Whare Tapere o Takitimu for his commitment to the arts, culture and heritage of Ngāti Kahungunu. Photo / Supplied

Ngahiwi Tomoana was honoured by Te Kahui Poutokomanawa o Te Wānanga Whare Tapere o Takitimu for his commitment to the arts, culture and heritage of Ngāti Kahungunu. Photo / Supplied

This time last month I was honoured by Te Kahui Poutokomanawa o Te Wānanga Whare Tapere o Takitimu for my commitment to the arts, culture and heritage of Ngāti Kahungunu at its 2022 graduation for students on June 30.

The board acknowledged me as Te Ka'ukura – Te Tohunga Toi Huarewa o Te Whare Pūkenga o Te Wānanga Whare Tapere o Takitimu.

I feel as if I, too, graduated - after a 26-year course, I passed with flying colours and graduated with a master's degree or so it seems, and I have become the official ambassador for the Te Kahui Mātauranga o Takitimu Waka.

I feel somewhat overwhelmed yet grateful at the same time. Anyone who knows me, knows I don't like to be acknowledged like this.

But, the day before this auspicious occasion, I turned 68. I couldn't help but reflect on my life and my wife and my family.

Ngahiwi Tomoana with his mokopuna. Photo / Supplied

In fact, I've been doing a lot of that lately. I'm still relatively busy, with people approaching me with projects and opportunities. I'm working it all out in my head, asking myself ... and Mere .. what are the next steps for me?

I have realised the next step has been waiting for me, and I have only to step forward to accept and adjust.

I feel honoured, first that I have reached this age. Many of my friends never reached 60, let alone 68.

For this I am grateful. I am still young, I still have a lot to offer my whānau, marae, hapū and iwi. I do accept, however, that there is a time and a season for all things and I appreciate the time that I have had.

There's still a great need to time manage things; for some reason, I am still busy, but I also have more time for our whānau, especially our mokopuna.

Ngahiwi Tomoana in Cook Islands. Photo / Supplied

I returned home from Cook Islands on Sunday. This was my first official trip in my new role as ambassador for the Te Kahui Mātauranga o Takitimu Waka.

As with the travels of the Waka Takitimu, it was given from one kaitiaki to the next and travelled around the Pacific Islands and eventually returned home; we, too, carry the mana of our ancestors, the expectation of our tipuna to grow and become, to share and to tell, to accept and adjust. I intend to always enjoy the journey.



Tihei Takitimu!

Ngahiwi Tomoana