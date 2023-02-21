Origin Roots Aotearoa (O.R.A) have released their new single, Nui Te Aroha.

Harnessing the power of waiata, Origin Roots Aotearoa has released their new single Nui Te Aroha with the aspiration to unite the nation in aroha.

Origin Roots Aotearoa frontman Eugene Temara (Ngāi Tūhoe, Raukawa ki Wharepuhunga, Waikato, Te Arawa) says the waiata reo Māori was written to address a lack of compassion and whanaungatanga the band noticed across the motu in early 2022.

“The past three years have been a rollercoaster for many, with māuiui, deaths, fear, anxiety, mental health struggles and misinformation rife in our communities,” Temara says.

“We were inspired by Where Is The Love? by the Black Eyed Peas. We feel like Aotearoa needs a rallying waiata to unite us in our shared humanity and hiki wairua (uplift spirits).”

Temara said the sentiment of Nui Te Aroha has taken on new meaning with recent weather events wreaking havoc across the North Island.

“Nui Te Aroha is all about uniting in aroha and spreading kindness, and this is exactly what we have seen following the Auckland flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle. Communities have been uniting to uplift whānau in need.”

Temara, who is an original founding member of O.R.A and a kaiako reo Māori, says the waiata is for everyone - young and old, Māori and non-Māori. The band has a strong kaupapa to bring their mātapono (values) of aroha and angitu (excellence) to one community at a time across Aotearoa through waiata reo Māori and mātauranga.

“We want our music to be a gateway into te reo Māori, promoting and normalising this taonga through waiata.”

Origin Roots Aotearoa deliver a mix of roots, rock and reggae.

The waiata opens with the line “Arohanui ki te tangata ahakoa ko wai”, which has a sentiment of sending love to all, no matter who.

A line repeated in the pre-chorus is, “He aroha whakatō, he aroha puta mai”, which is a kīwaha/whakataukī meaning if kindness is sown, then kindness you shall receive.

The upbeat track is a fusion of Kiwi roots, reggae, RnB and pop. It features a strong beat and vocals, uplifting melody, catchy lyrics in te reo Māori, and a rap bridge – all culminating in a final chorus of clapping and harmonies.

“As live performance is important to our kaupapa, the track was written with performance and community in mind. Nui Te Aroha should get everyone off their seats, clapping their hands, and singing along,” Temara says.

“We hope to perform Nui Te Aroha in support of flood and cyclone-hit communities and we hope it is an evergreen source of hope in difficult times, a reminder of what we can do as a nation when we unite in aroha.”

The Nui Te Aroha single and music video is out now on all streaming platforms.