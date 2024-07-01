“He lectured us like a disappointed school principal,” a staffer said.

Staff also didn’t think Te Kani had properly acknowledged the hundreds of staff losing their jobs, the source said.

But Te Kani doubled down, telling media he made no apologies for how things had been handled.

He claimed public discussion – media leaks – of the Oranga Tamariki restructure had damaged the organisation and vowed to punish the leakers.

Luckily, water torture is not an option.

“There can be no confusion about what is and is not acceptable behaviour,” Te Kani said.

“There will be consequences for poor performance and bad behaviour. I do not apologise for this.”

Oranga Tamariki plans to cut 419 jobs. Photo / RNZ, Angus Dreaver

“I have no tolerance for such behaviour. Some have suggested that the act of leaking is an employee’s ‘democratic right’. It is not.”

What Te Kani forgets is the countless reviews over a number of years that have blasted Oranga Tamariki.

There’s a cliched Government saying: ‘No clue, let’s review’ – and that has happened on multiple occasions to Oranga Tamariki.

Yet it remains the same.

Even Māori wanted the organisation’s name restored to a Pākehā-named entity because all it did was bring shame to te reo Māori.

Slagging employees for speaking to media about job retention, the culture of the organisation and criticising its hierarchy does not show good leadership.

Good leaders lead from the font and set examples for employees to follow.

Great leaders inspire rather than direct, they motivate not command.

They must be agile yet still flex their influence while communicating a vision, showing gratitude, and collaborating effectively – not throwing their toys out of the cot over staff leaks.