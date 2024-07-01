Oranga Tamariki chief executive Chappie Te Kani (right) with former Police Commissioner Mike Bush.
EDITORIAL
Oranga Tamariki chief executive Chappie Te Kani – one of the highest-ranking Māori public servants – must have missed the training in how to deal with staff leaks and morale after he “lectured” hisemployees about leaking information, then confirmed hundreds more job redundancies at the organisation.
During his Oranga Tamariki team meeting, Te Kani said he was infuriated by the leaks of the pending restructure – forced on all departments by the coalition Government – and spent most of the all-staff hui letting his people know his views about staff indiscretions.
Then Te Kani confirmed one of the worst-kept secrets: that Oranga Tamariki has to shed hundreds of roles – 419 to be precise – from backroom support positions.
Not long after Te Kani’s state-of-the-Oranga Tamariki speech, some of his staff were right back leaking to media, complaining that Te Kani’s tone and his timing were out of sync.