Marama Davidson has pioneered the creation of Te Aorerekura, the 25-year strategy to eliminate family and sexual violence. Photo / Dean Purcell

OPINION:

Violence in Aotearoa is an election issue without a doubt and I agree with Simon Wilson. One revealer in June of this year will be the release of the final comprehensive report by the Abuse in Care Royal Commission that will show the scale, extent, and impact of State violence on survivors.

Our rōpū of Te Pūkotahitanga has attended the harrowing hearings listening to the mamae of our people. Through the years we’ve read the stockpile of reports that have been rugged critiques of Crown agencies. All say they’re embedded with Māori values. Yet it took a wāhine Māori, our Minister Marama Davidson to pioneer the creation of Te Aorerekura, the 25-year strategy to eliminate family and sexual violence.

I commend her marvellous relationship building that mustered all the Ministers who are fully onboard.

It’s a first as I’ve never seen such a collective approach joining forces across the whole of government for the purpose of deliberate change.

But Te Aorerekura is not just a call to action, it requests a paradigm shift in mind, heart, and spirit by officials across the government system to evolve organisational culture.

More importantly, from a Te Tiriti perspective, it is an ambitious commitment to reset Aotearoa to address violation, transgression and trauma using an indigenous approach.

There has to be respect for Māori autonomy for this to work. To do things differently. A new path forward that extends beyond the conventional responses of old.

It’ll be interesting to see the translation of the Ministers’ intent in how the various agency Crown chief executives and their officials act by delivering the shifts needed. That’s where Te Pūkotahitanga fits in.

Dr Maria Baker is the former Chief Executive of Te Rau Ora and a Māori health professional with over 20 years of experience and expertise in health. Photo / Supplied

We’re taking a helicopter view of the reform underway in Te Aorerekura as part of our duty advising Minister Marama Davidson to ensure that these multiple actions promised by the Government demonstrate real, meaningful change for Māori. Our magic rōpū of 11 has a diverse skill set and decades of experience ranging from academics, researchers, healers, tikanga experts, kaimahi, those with lived experience and Iwi leaders.

We have strong relationships with Iwi, hapū, hapori and whānau thankfully nominated the formation of our taumata. We carry their voices to our table with the Minister and officials.

Systemically we know that there is an intergenerational history of our whānau being brutally traumatised in this country. Which is why it’s even more important to accelerate and elevate preventative work right now.

Many whānau Māori impacted by a violation need long-term wraparound support, yet the need is not matched by the provider contracts which are most often short-term. It’s clear that we need to design a different investment model.

Often access to kaupapa Māori services sought by our people is markedly limited compared to Western approaches or it just isn’t provisioned for within the rohe that they live.

Access to detox support for whānau living with addiction is fraught and finding available rongoā Māori and healers isn’t easy. Resulting in whānau unable to access the supports they need when they need it.

It’s compounded by a workforce shortfall of kaimahi specifically trained to work with whānau who have suffered a history of violation.

As a mental health practitioner, I’ve seen first-hand the adverse impacts of intergenerational trauma. It’s on the record that Māori are disproportionally affected by suicide.

There is massive evidence showing the benefits of mātauranga Māori, yet the patriarchal approach dominates when suicidal whānau seek help. Shouldn’t it be an and, and? Recognise and value Māori mātauranga as a meritorious part of the healing ecosystem that we are best placed to handle.

Because another live issue is how cultural responsibility is handled by Crown agencies. Many should not be dabbling in te ao Māori structures and mātauranga Māori at all.

They must step aside if they’re truly representing a Te Tiriti policy and invest in whānau wellbeing by empowering and enabling Māori to do it themselves for their own in their own wa.