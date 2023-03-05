Health Minister sacked Rob Campbell for voicing an opinion. Photo / Jed Bradley

OPINION:

I’m worried about Ayesha Verrall sacking Rob Campbell.

I’m worried because we are right in the middle of the biggest overhaul of the health system in a century and now we’ve got to go backwards, find a new leader and start again.

Looking at nothing but health, we needed someone competent to see it through and make it work, and now the Government has shot itself in the foot.

I’m worried because I fear for a public service where people get sacked for expressing their opinions. I actually want public servants who have their own opinions, think things through, can challenge the status quo, have brains and a bit of gumption.

I’m tired of a bureaucracy that toes the line, never rocks the boat, because the flip side is they are not innovative, nothing moves on under their watch, they’re incapable of anything except administering the rules.

The hallmark of a good manager in my 20 years in local government is someone who can look at the facts and come up with a solution tailor-made for that situation, even if it does bend the rules.

I’m worried because Campbell was a good mix: a union background, a grounding in the left, an up-close knowledge of how the corporate world works, an ability to work across all sectors.

I’m worried because I was really interested to hear from him about why he was such a staunch defender of co-governance. He says he’s seen it work, I want to know more about that, instead of the dogma currently surrounding it. And if he’s got a track record of working well with Māori, that was a big plus.

I had great fears about this health system overhaul. It’s a big ask to deliver for New Zealanders a system that provides an accessible, free public health system with no inequities and an adequate competent workforce, to say nothing of fit-for-purpose buildings and equipment.

That vision just receded with the sacking of Campbell and I fear, too, who will be brought in to replace him under the circumstances. Someone safe, I bet you.

Sandra Coney served three terms on the Waitematā District Health Board and has a long service in the consumer health sector. She was also the 1st chair of the Pharmac consumer advisory committee. She is also a long-time local-body politician, writer, feminist, historian and women’s health campaigner.







