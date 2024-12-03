Glasgow said Variety received 10 applications from families every day and it had increased in the past 12 months.
Necessities unaffordable
“I’m trying so hard not to let my children fall through the cracks, and trying to keep them afloat, trying to keep them on the path, and right now they’re doing great,” Ashby said.
Ashby started with Variety four years ago.
“Back then I was just a mum trying to help my kids grow to be the best versions of them,” she said.
Her children were heavily involved in sports and all she wanted for them was to achieve the dreams they were working so hard towards.
However, it was difficult, with financial struggles to even afford necessities.
When she joined Variety, each of her children was given $200 to spend on clothing, which was a relief because she didn’t have to pay that money back, saying how unaffordable even necessities were, such as a $25 pack of underwear.
She said beds, another necessity people took for granted, were also unaffordable.
Three of her kids were given beds through Variety.
“I’ve got kids choosing which meals to miss every week because their parents can’t stretch their food budgets,” she said.
“Parents who are cutting their hair to save money on shampoo, taking fabric out of inorganic rubbish collections to use as nappies.”
She said some parents had to prioritise rent and electricity, and couldn’t afford other things children needed.
“Being able to access the fundamental things that make life worth living – being able to play sports with your friends, having a bicycle, all of the things that lots of families just take for granted,” she said.