Northland iwi Te Roroa and Habitat for Humanity sign agreement to build homes for tribal members

Members from Te Roroa and Habitat for Humanity after the iwi signed an agreement with Habitat to build homes for tribal members.

Far North iwi Te Roroa has signed an agreement with Habitat for Humanity to help solve housing issues for tribal members.

Te Roroa and Habitat for Humanity Northern Region this week signed a Mana Enhancing Agreement, agreeing to work together to provide long term, healthy and affordable housing for Te Roroa tribal members, including whānau in the rohe of Te Roroa.

The Mana Enhancing Agreement sets out the principles by which Te Roroa and Habitat will base their ongoing relationship, creating a strong, balanced, enduring and mutually beneficial working relationship.

Te Roroa Development Charitable Trust chairwoman Cheryl Tane said Te Roroa looks forward to continuing to build upon the relationship with Habitat by cementing its commitment based on the tikanga and signing of the Mana Enhancement Agreement.

Mark Berryman, Habitat Northern chairman said the organisation was humbled by the opportunity to work in partnership with Te Roroa to support the housing aspirations of Māori.

''This type of partnership is hugely important as we seek to address access to decent housing for whānau in rural Tai Tokerau," Berryman said.

This week the iwi also marked the blessing and commencement of a project to repair 10 Te Roroa whare, with funding from Te Puni Kōkiri and Habitat as project managers.

"This project will support and facilitate our commitment to our whānau," Te Roroa general manager, Snow Tane said.

The critical repairs include new roofs, upgrading of electrical wiring, and accessible bathrooms.

Conrad La Pointe, Habitat Northern CEO said the housing need in rural Tai Tokerau has long been ignored.

''Habitat are committed to supporting a by Māori for Māori approach to address the acute housing inadequacy," he said.

Te Roroa has around 4000 members, whose lands were settled with the Crown in 2008. The Te Roroa rohe stretches from the Hokianga heads to Tokatoka maunga in the Kaipara and encapsulates Waipoua Forest and Kai Iwi lakes.

Te Roroa exists to provide better opportunities to whānau and the iwi operates a range of businesses that have a strong social responsibility cloaked in an imperative of self-sustainment and growth.

Habitat for Humanity is a housing charity and community housing provider that supports whānau to build and improve a place to call home in New Zealand and around the world.

Habitat for Humanity Northern Region operates across Tai Tokerau and Tāmaki Makaurau, from Cape Reinga to the Bombays. It provides a wide range of home construction, repair, renovation and advocacy programmes aimed at building strength, stability, and independence through shelter.