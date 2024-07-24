The final tangata whenua Treaty hearing will be held today on Raukawa Marae in Ōtaki.
The Ngāti Raukawa confederation of iwi located in the Manawatū/Horowhenua/Kāpiti area comprises Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga, Ngāti Kauwhata, Ngāti Tukorehe, Ngāti Wehi Wehi and Te Reureu (Ngāti Maniapoto/Ngāti Tūwharetoa/Raukawa).
Beginning in March 2020, the Covid-affected hearings went well beyond the planned 12 hearings, this being Week 17. Today’s final hearing will be broadcast live on Youtube.
While much of the evidence being heard is from technical reports; the final session will see tino rangatiratanga expert Ani Mikaere (Ngāti Pareraukawa, Ngāti Raukawa) speaking on behalf of herself and her co-claimant, Whatarangi Winiata.
The basis of Mikaere’s evidence is that Ngāti Raukawa has never ceded sovereignty to the Crown.