“It’s one of the major infrastructures, along with the power companies, in the North,” Dalton said.

“If you want to be a 21st-century iwi moving forward, then surely you’d want to own a percentage of the infrastructure that we all depend on.”

“Somebody’s going to buy it; why shouldn’t it be an iwi from the North?”

Te Poupouwhenua Iwi have long been fighting for control over the wharf.

In 2021, Northport’s application to extend the wharf into Whangārei Harbour was rejected.

According to Whangārei Council commissioners at the time, the proposal would be detrimental to the environment and would also disrupt Patuharakeke’s shellfish harvesting activities.

Green MP Hūhana Lyndon is concerned that hapū such as Patuharakeke and Te Parawhau will continue to be left without rights.

But Dalton said that the partnership with the landowners in this area will be strengthened, and he says that this will ultimately benefit the landowners.

“I can’t talk about what’s already happened, but I have a meeting coming up with Patuharakeke and then, separately, with Te Parawhau,” Dalton said.

“There are downstream benefits that the local iwi can be a part of.”

Investment to boost the region

Started in 2020, Tupu Tonu was designed to build long-term wealth for Ngāpuhi and invest in assets that contribute to regional development.

The fund operates independently and focuses on commercial investments that align with the iwi’s economic aspirations.

According to figures, port operations contribute $440 million in value-added economic activity annually, with port operations contributing approximately $40m to the regional GDP. Dalton says investment in Northport is a no-brainer for Ngāpuhi.

“The comparison to the economic growth of our relations in the Bay of Plenty and other parts of the country – if you compare that to where we are in the North – it’s a chasm.”