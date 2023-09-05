Ngai Tūhoe mourns the loss of leader Paki Nikora

Paki Nikora led protesters calling for the removal of Te Uru Taumatua leadership. Photo / Troy Baker, Whakatāne Beacon

Ngai Tūhoe has lost a leader who put issues of tikanga and rangatiratanga to the fore in the post-settlement environment.

Paki Nikora, who died Monday at the age of 83, oversaw the transformation of the Tataiwhetu Trust farm near Ruātoki into an organic dairy farm which won the Ahuwhenua Trophy in 2021.

He also fought what he saw as over-reach and departures from tikanga by Te Uru Taumatua, Tuhoe’s post-settlement governance entity.

He organised for 11 marae to get renovated with help from the Provincial Growth Fund, and he also led a high court challenge to Te Uru Taumatua elections.

His lawyer, Paul Harman, says the final appeal in that case will be heard by the Supreme Court early in the new year.

He says as lead plaintiff, Nikora’s deep knowledge of tikanga had great evidential value.

As he said in an affidavit, he saw the exercise of rangatiratanga as equating to the exercise of trust obligations.

The tangihanga for Paki Leslie Māngai Nikora is at Tauarau Marae, in Ruātoki with the nehu on Thursday at 11 am.

