KoiOra Raumati will be the first of four programmes run in the holidays. Photo / Supplied

Supporting whānau to keep rangatahi active, healthy and engaged in te ao Māori is the focus of a programme that Tauranga Moana iwi Ngāi Te Rangi will be running this summer.

“Each programme caters to the season. Our raumati kaupapa will be dedicated to keeping our whānau safe in and around our moana, awa and swimming spots,” says Mel Bennett, Te Ohu Rangatahi manager at Ngāi Te Rangi.

“KoiOra Raumati will be the first of four programmes which are during the kura holidays for 2023,” she says.

The programme was launched by the iwi in 2018, targeting rangatahi aged 11 to 15.

“Our key objective is to instil traditional and cultural knowledge that will form a foundation to encourage healthy nutrition, physical exercise, along with an enriched cultural connectedness,” says Mel.

Rangatahi who have participated in the programmes in the past have enjoyed the experience because they are keen to connect when they are back home for the holidays with their extended whānau, she says.

Bailey Dickson, 16, has a summer apprenticeship with Ngāi Te Rangi following her participation in the KoiOra programme last year.

“I enjoy playing sports, so the sports day stood out to me the most,” says Dickson.

“It was fun, I made a lot of friends and gained a lot of knowledge,” she says.

Rangatahi who have participated in past programmes enjoyed the experience. Photo / Supplied

During Covid, the programme offered online opportunities for rangatahi to meet and connect virtually to maintain whanaungatanga bonds and to keep the kaupapa going.

There are 40 registered rangatahi for the raumati programme that will run from January 16-20, and January 23-27, in Tauranga Moana.

If you are interested in registering your rangatahi in KoiOra email mel@ngaiterangi.org.nz.