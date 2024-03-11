Time is running out for the owners of 32 huts, who have been told by the local iwi they have until June 30 to demolish their properties and leave. Video / George Heard

By RNZ

Ngāi Tahu says it is trying to reduce removal costs for Greenpark Huts residents whose leases are just months away from expiring.

Te Rūnanga gave the 32 leaseholders notice in 2020 that leases on the properties, on the shores of Te Waihora Lake Ellesmere, would end this June.

Ngāi Tahu strategy and environment group head Jacqui Caine said Greenpark Huts was returned to the iwi as part of the Ngāi Tahu Claims Settlement Act in 1998.

“Inadequate wastewater systems, compliance issues and the lack of a reticulated drinking water supply has led Ngāi Tahu to reconsider the viability of the community and to write to leaseholders several times to explain what is happening and next steps.”

Under the lease conditions, each Greenpark Huts site may be occupied for up to 183 days per year for recreational purposes, Caine said.

“We acknowledge this is a challenging and stressful time with individual conversations ongoing.”

Ngāi Tahu had tried to reduce removal costs for leaseholders through supplying an optional preferred-contractor arrangement, she said.

“Some of the costs Te Rūnanga will meet include project management fees, asbestos testing, capping of drinking water bores, and the decommissioning of septic tanks.”

However, each leaseholder was welcome to make their own arrangements “to relocate their buildings and clear their sites, which is a condition of their lease”, she said.

“As we move closer to leases ending on 30 June, we are continuing to engage with leaseholders and our Treaty partners to ensure lessees have the right information and support needed to make informed decisions.”

Te Waihora is a roto (lake) of great significance for mana whenua.

It was used for centuries by Ngāi Te Ruahikihiki ki Taumutu tīpuna and their descendants for mahinga kai (food gathering) practices, Caine said.