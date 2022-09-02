TV Broadcaster Oriini Kaipara. Photo / Supplied

Firm unwavering Māori pride - TV broadcaster Oriini Ngawai Kaipara has it all.

And she will be one of the nine Maori speakers at next Friday's M9 event at the Aotea Centre in Auckland.

Named after a whānau member and her awa of Mataatua, Kaipara

acknowledges that her connections to her name and Māoritanga provides a portal to her

world.

Kaipara (Tuhoe, Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Tuwharetoa, Ngāti Rangitihi) is grateful for growing up in Auckland and acknowledges the many whānau and friends who contributed to raising her in a Te Ao Māori environment.

She is a well-known Māori broadcaster who has worked as an English and te

reo translator and an interpreter for Mai FM, TVNZ 1, MTV, and TV3.

She frequently contributes by advancing te reo on mainstream platforms and by supporting the majority of kaupapa Māori around Aotearoa.

Next week Kaipara will speak at the Civic about the importance of te reo in her mainstream workplace and in her whānau.

The M9 event is intended for all Māori to stand firm and radiate unwavering pride in both

their identity and language.

She says M9 is a celebration meant to highlight and discuss the importance of te reo,

one of Aotearoa's two official languages.

Whiti Tumai and mum Oriini Kaipara. Photo / Supplied

Whether Māori, Pākehā, or those who are not from Aotearoa, te reo is for individuals who love and appreciate the entirety of the language.

"I am eager to share my knowledge and experience with my Te Aho Matua-based heritage

and provide the audience with a glimpse into what it's like to do everything in our power to advance te reo in all aspects of life."

Kaipara has her eyes on a completely immersive Māori programme on TV3 and hopes to tick this off her bucket list in the near future.

She says te reo has been one of two official languages in Aotearoa for 50 years and

it deserves to be recognised.

"The more we speak and emphasise who we are as tangata Māori and tangata whenua, the

better it will be for our tamariki, our mokopuna."

Kaipara says people frequently moan that 'Māori TV is for Māori, so leave the Māori

language and people to Māori TV' and in her opinion, it is ridiculous.

"We don't walk around saying 'Pākehā should only have one programme', whether we like it or not, te reo Pākehā is spoken everywhere and so should te reo Māori.''

Kaipara says her goal is to support all rangatahi in getting their 'foot in the door' while also breaking down barriers and promoting te reo globally.

"Māori are an integral part of this nation, therefore if any Māori communities in Aotearoa wish to join me in this mission, please do so.''

She says the M9 quote 'Whiua ki te ao! - Hurl the Māori language to the world!' reminds

her of a beautiful waiata, written by Ngoingoi Pēwhairangi - Whakarongo.

It is one of many famous compositions, waiata-ā-ringa written by Ngoingoi Pēwhairangi, that incorporates her beliefs and methodology on teaching te reo Māori across Aotearoa.

"Whiua ki te ao, whiua ki te rangi, whiua ki ngā iwi katoa - This waiata guides me into the

new year and into the future, it motivates me to do my mahi, promote our reo and embrace who I am as Māori."

Nine powerful voices, nine unique perspectives

Kaipara is speaking at the second edition of the M9 series on September 9.

Produced by music artist and reo advocate Ria Hall through Janda Productions, the event coincides with the build-up to Te Wiki o te reo Māori (Māori Language Week).

"Te reo Māori is the lifeblood of this whenua and it thrives in so many incredible contexts," says Hall.

"It was of the utmost importance to me that this instalment of M9 showcases voices that represent the full spectrum of lived te reo Māori experiences, from those who are beginning their journey to those born into the language.

''There is something here to entice and inspire everyone, from all walks of life."

Hosted by broadcaster and reo expert Stacey Morrison (Te Arawa, Ngāi Tahu), the event line-up also includes songwriter, kapa haka exponent and self-confessed ''activist" Rob Ruha (Ngāti Porou, Te Whānau-a-Apanui), te reo Māori lecturer, author and online educator Hēmi Kelly (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Tahu, Ngāti Whao) and award winning journalist and artist Moana Maniapoto (Te Arawa, Ngāti Tūwharetoa).

Tickets for M9 are available now – visit Ticketmaster for more details.